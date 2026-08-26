The Latest Benefit Of Menopause Hormone Therapy? It Actually Saves Money
For decades, menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) has carried a reputation problem.
Ever since a Women's Health Initiative study made headlines in 2002 that linked hormone therapy to blood clots, stroke, and breast cancer, many women and doctors practiced extreme caution when it came to hormone therapy, if not outright avoidance. Despite many of those claims being disproved, only about 4% to 5% of eligible U.S. women use MHT today, down from roughly 40% before that study was published.
The trial enrolled more than 160,000 postmenopausal women with an average age of 63, many of whom were already a decade or more past menopause and had existing cardiovascular risk factors. Applying its findings broadly to women starting MHT closer to the onset of menopause likely overstated the risks for that group. This new cost-effectiveness research, by contrast, models outcomes specifically for 50-year-old women with symptoms, a population much more reflective of who use hormone therapy today, according to Recent Trends in Menopausal Hormone Therapy Use in the US1.
Menopausal therapy costs a few hundred dollars a year. Treating a heart attack costs tens of thousands. A new analysis in Obstetrics & Gynecology put those numbers side by side across a woman's lifetime, and found that for 50-year-old women with hot flashes and night sweats, the therapy didn't just improve health, it saved money doing it. This makes menopause hormone therapy a smart investment for both your health and your wallet.
Lower costs, longer healthy lives
The researchers modeled outcomes for a hypothetical group of 50-year-old women with moderate to severe hot flashes and night sweats (known vasomotor symptoms of menopause), comparing what would happen over their lifetimes with MHT versus without it. They looked at two common forms of MHT delivered through the skin: transdermal estradiol alone, and transdermal estradiol combined with micronized progesterone.
Both options came out ahead on cost and on health. Over a lifetime, estradiol alone was $13,540 less expensive per woman than no treatment, and estradiol with micronized progesterone was $12,773 less expensive. Both were linked to 3.3 more quality-adjusted life years per woman, a measure that combines how long someone lives with how well they live during that time.
Scaled to the model's full group of 10,000 women, total lifetime spending dropped from about $1.48 billion in the no-treatment group to roughly $1.35 billion in each MHT group.
The authors also ran the analysis on a national scale. Assuming roughly 15.9 million American women ages 50 to 59 would qualify for treatment, they estimated that adopting MHT across that group would save approximately $216 billion.
Why the savings come back to the heart
The biggest driver behind the financial savings was cardiovascular protection, not symptom relief.
"Since atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, the cardiovascular benefit of MHT will be relevant for most women," said Jill Brown, MD, MPH, lead researcher and vice chair of gynecologic surgery and obstetrics at the Uniformed Services University.
This tracks with what researchers already understand about the timing of menopause and heart health. Cardiovascular risk accelerates during the menopause transition2, a period of accelerating cardiovascular risk2, according to a scientific statement from the American Heart Association. As estrogen declines, women experience changes in body composition, blood vessel health, and cholesterol and lipid levels, all of which can raise the odds of developing heart disease later on.
Estrogen appears to play a protective role against these changes, which helps explain why starting MHT closer to menopause, rather than years later, seems to matter so much for heart health. The menopause transition is a critical window for early prevention, and this new cost-effectiveness research adds financial weight to that argument.
Fewer fractures, fewer deaths
The cardiovascular benefit wasn't the only factor in the model. The researchers also found reductions in hip fractures and overall deaths among women who used MHT compared to those who didn't.
This lines up with what's already documented about estrogen's role in bone health. Estrogen protects bone density, and its decline after menopause is a major reason why fracture risk climbs in the years that follow. Combined with the cardiovascular findings, the picture that emerges is one where MHT offers protective effects across multiple systems, not just relief from hot flashes and night sweats.
That symptom relief still matters, of course. Vasomotor symptoms affect roughly 80% of menopausal women, with about 25% experiencing severe symptoms. Hot flashes and night sweats can last anywhere from seven to eleven years on average, and hot flashes can persist long enough to disrupt sleep, mood, and daily functioning. But this new research suggests that treating those symptoms is just one part of a much bigger health equation.
MHT eases symptoms while offering broader protective benefits, which saves money spent on health in the years following the menopausal transition.
What "cost-effective" actually means
The savings have little to do with the price of the hormones themselves. Five years of transdermal estradiol was priced at $2,275 in the model, and five years of estradiol plus micronized progesterone at $2,812. Set against that, the first year of care after a heart disease diagnosis was priced at $30,466, followed by about $23,916 for each year of ongoing care, and the first year after a hip fracture at $50,290. Preventing a few hundred of those events across 10,000 women more than covers the cost of treating all of them.
But in health economics, researchers are measuring in more than dollars saved.
"Cost-effectiveness takes into account health benefits and risks by evaluating the associated costs of health outcomes and the effects on quality of life," Brown said. "t provides a population-level perspective on whether the added benefit of an intervention justifies its cost, compared to sticking with the current standard approach.
In other words, this isn't simply a calculation of what MHT costs at the pharmacy. It's a broader analysis of what happens to a woman's health and quality of life over her lifetime, and what that means for the health care system as a whole. When researchers factored in fewer cardiovascular events, fewer hip fractures, fewer deaths, and improved quality of life, the math favored treatment.
One thing to keep in mind is that these numbers are projections from a model built on published cost and risk estimates, not receipts from real patients. The researchers ran 10,000 simulations that varied their assumptions about costs, risks, and quality of life, and MHT came out both cheaper and more effective in every one of them.
That nuance matters, especially given why the 2002 WHI study is now viewed as flawed. That trial enrolled more than 160,000 postmenopausal women with an average age of 63, many of whom were already a decade or more past menopause and had existing cardiovascular risk factors. Applying its findings broadly to women starting MHT closer to the onset of menopause likely overstated the risks for that group. This new cost-effectiveness research, by contrast, models outcomes specifically for 50-year-old women with symptoms, a population much more reflective of who use hormone therapy today, according to Recent Trends in Menopausal Hormone Therapy Use in the US1.
How to bring this to your doctor
None of this means MHT is automatically right for every woman.
If you're approaching menopause or already navigating perimenopause, this research gives you something concrete to raise at your next appointment. Ask where your own cardiovascular risk sits, what your family and personal history of breast cancer means for your options, and whether starting treatment now versus later changes the calculation for you.
"It's important to consider the severity of the patient's menopause symptoms and their effect on quality of life, the patient's individual risk profile, as well as the absolute risk of developing different diseases," Brown said.
The takeaway
The more useful question may not be what hormone therapy costs, but what going without it costs. This analysis assigns real numbers to that trade-off: fewer heart events, fewer fractures, and fewer deaths when treatment begins around age 50 and continues for five years. Bring these numbers to your clinician and ask where your own risk profile lands before deciding either way.