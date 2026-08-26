The savings have little to do with the price of the hormones themselves. Five years of transdermal estradiol was priced at $2,275 in the model, and five years of estradiol plus micronized progesterone at $2,812. Set against that, the first year of care after a heart disease diagnosis was priced at $30,466, followed by about $23,916 for each year of ongoing care, and the first year after a hip fracture at $50,290. Preventing a few hundred of those events across 10,000 women more than covers the cost of treating all of them.