Meet The Probiotic Subscription Service That's Changing How We Do Gut Health

Devon Barrow
December 23, 2021 — 10:00 AM

Listen in on any health-centric convo at mbg, and it won't be long until you're getting the lowdown on gut health and probiotics. Our gut has a connection to practically every facet of our well-being—from cardiometabolic health to mental wellness to energy levels. And with studies linking probiotics to the health of our gut*… it's no wonder this conversation never gets old!

A new way of thinking about gut health.

Gut health and probiotics—they go together like peanut butter and jelly, or vegan cream in our iced coffee, and science seems to agree.* As a refresher, probiotics are living microorganisms that, when consumed, can support the ecological community of our gut microbiota.* Most of us health enthusiasts have had a probiotic in our supplement lineup for literal years. But Jetson, an innovative probiotic company, has us rethinking how we utilize probiotics for ultimate gut health.* For so long, it's been about a consistent probiotic routine (i.e., actually remembering to take them every day). But now we're learning about the importance of introducing a healthy level of variety.

Delivers better digestion, gut-and overall health, plus hand picked strains and botanicals to meet your changing needs all year long.*

Fun fact: There are upward of 500 to 1,000 bacterial species that live in our intestinal tract. Studies have shown that the more diversity we can maintain in our gut microbiome, or what's referred to as "compositional uniqueness," the more likely our gut will age healthily. And we can do that by introducing new probiotic strains to our gut microbiome, which is where the Jetson Seasonal Probiotics Subscription comes in.* Not only does this service deliver a monthly bottle of hand-picked probiotic strains (plus some health-supporting botanicals) to your doorstep, but it also rotates in a new seasonal probiotic formulation every three months. Between their four seasonal formulations—immunity, skin, fit, and mood—you're covered year-round.*

Tell me more about rotating probiotics.

But rotating our probiotics? Why? While your daily probiotic features a few key strains, a single probiotic can't touch on every strain. Rotating in new probiotic strains every few months may help maintain a healthy diversity of the gut microbiome.* In addition to providing a variety of clinically researched strains, the Jetson Seasonal Probiotics Subscription also adds in vitamins, minerals, and other bioactives for extra support during different seasons.* For example, their Mood formulation provides L-theanine to support stress management, while their Immunity formulation contains 50 mg of vitamin C for healthy immune function.*

Variety is the spice of life.

As human beings, we are always changing with the seasons, whether it's the foods that we eat or the workouts that we do we. Our gut health is no exception, benefiting from change from time to time. But you're not alone if you're thinking that managing a rotation of probiotic strains sounds like a lot of work (hey, we're still trying to pronounce Lactobacillus acidophilus correctly). Thankfully, Jetson makes things super easy: Simply start with their Seasonal Probiotic Subscription and make it a healthy new year for you. And for those who have very specific health needs, Jetson's Gut Health Quiz can help you determine which specific probiotic formulation is your perfect starting point.* 

Gut health has always been, and always will be, central to feeling our very best. While that may never change, we anticipate that our ways of understanding our microbiome are always evolving, and we're here for it. As they say: Variety is the spice of life!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

