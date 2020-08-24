mindbodygreen

Meet the 10-Minute Summer Lunch We Can’t Get Enough Of

By Chloe Schneider
Image by Jayme Burrows / Stocksy

August 24, 2020

When it comes to lunch, there are a lot of boxes to tick. Satiating is a must, but feeling stuffed only leads to sluggishness that doesn’t vibe with our busy afternoons. It needs to keep our blood sugar balanced and give our body a dose of micro and macronutrients. If we’re honest, we’re not going to spend more than 15 minutes making it, plus it needs to be portable, and taste good enough that we want to sit down and enjoy it, distraction-free. Impossible? Not so much.

Lettuce wraps are the tried-and-true go-to that tick every (yes, every) box, and once you have a good base recipe in your repertoire, you can change them up depending on what you’re craving that day. Plus, if you’re making them for green-adverse kids, you can always swap the lettuce out for their favorite wrap.

Image by Dejan Ristovski / Stocksy

This recipe uses roasted turkey breast, hummus, and cheese as sources of satiating protein to ensure you’re not feeling hungry again in an hour, which means navigating the deli section to avoid artificial colors and flavors, nitrates, and sugars.

Our hack? Rather than spending time reading the back of the label, look for the Boar’s Head® Simplicity® logo. This delicious line of all-natural and organic deli meat, cheese, and hummus is made with real food ingredients so you can feel confident that what you’re buying is curated farm to table.

Turkey, Cheese & Hummus Lettuce Wraps

Makes 2 wraps

Ingredients

For the base recipe

For the kid’s variation

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Roasted Turkey Breast</p>

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Traditional Hummus</p>

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese</p>

For the adult’s variation

Method

1. Wash and dry butter lettuce leaves and place them on a flat surface.

2. Spread half the mashed avocado and

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Traditional Hummus on each leaf.

3. Lay slices of

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Roasted Turkey Breast on each leaf, followed by your Boar’s Head® sliced cheese of choice.

We recommend Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Cheddar Cheese for kids, and

Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Picante Provolone Cheese for adults.

4. Next, top both wraps with grated carrot and microgreens or sprouts.

5. For the adult’s wrap: Add red onion and sliced pickles, and season with salt and pepper.

6. Wrap the leaves up just as you would a burrito and enjoy!

Note: This recipe is highly adaptable - get creative with the base recipe! We love grilled peppers and olives, beets and grilled asparagus, or cucumber and pickled ginger carrots.

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Roasted Turkey Breast</p>

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® Organic Traditional Hummus</p>

<p>Boar’s Head® Simplicity® All Natural* Picante Provolone Cheese</p>

*No artificial ingredients, minimally processed

Chloe Schneider
Chloe Schneider mbg Brand and Integrated Marketing
Chloe Schneider is the VP of Brand and Integrated Marketing at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of South Wales. She has worked at many top publications and...

Advertisement

