Meet the 10-Minute Summer Lunch We Can’t Get Enough Of

When it comes to lunch, there are a lot of boxes to tick. Satiating is a must, but feeling stuffed only leads to sluggishness that doesn’t vibe with our busy afternoons. It needs to keep our blood sugar balanced and give our body a dose of micro and macronutrients. If we’re honest, we’re not going to spend more than 15 minutes making it, plus it needs to be portable, and taste good enough that we want to sit down and enjoy it, distraction-free. Impossible? Not so much.

Lettuce wraps are the tried-and-true go-to that tick every (yes, every) box, and once you have a good base recipe in your repertoire, you can change them up depending on what you’re craving that day. Plus, if you’re making them for green-adverse kids, you can always swap the lettuce out for their favorite wrap.