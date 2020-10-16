As a true Southern gal, nothing beats a stack of thick, fluffy waffles. I make sure to visit the local farm and grab strawberries picked that morning, or if the season is right, the local peaches will make your mouth water (did I mention I was Southern?). I like to slice up the fruit and add a generous helping on top of the waffles (with our new Pancake + Waffle mixes, my waffle game has leveled up considerably). For a touch of sweet, here's a southern secret: Combine a knob of butter (plant-based if you like!) and a dash of molasses for a rich + luscious drizzle atop your mountain of waffles (assuming yours also resembles a mountain).