6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 22, 2018)

According to a new report from the EWG, there are a few things parents should keep in mind when it comes to pesticides in fruits and vegetables. First, kids eat more fruits and vegetables compared to their body weight than adults do, which increases their exposure to pesticides. And yes, when kids ingest pesticides, it is associated with long-term damage—so beware of particularly pesticide-laden produce, like strawberries, spinach, and as of this year, apples and pears. (EWG)