mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 22, 2018)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 22, 2018)

Photo by John Tower

May 22, 2018 — 8:40 AM

1. Is the future of public transit totally free?

Paris has long been a leading force when it comes to reimagining transportation. Now, the city has started to devise a plan to make public transit totally free for passengers. The new system could cost the city up to 6 billion euros, but experts say that the price might well be worth it in the long run when it comes to cleaner air and reduced carbon emissions. (City Lab)

2. This is the first airline to go strawless.

Alaska Airlines has teamed up with environmental nonprofit Lonely Whale to ban plastic straws on all flights, which could save up to 44 million straws from going to landfill per year. Let's hope this is just the start of a movement to green up our airlines. (USA Today)

Article continues below

3. Parents, here's what you should know about the fruits and vegetables you're giving your kids.

According to a new report from the EWG, there are a few things parents should keep in mind when it comes to pesticides in fruits and vegetables. First, kids eat more fruits and vegetables compared to their body weight than adults do, which increases their exposure to pesticides. And yes, when kids ingest pesticides, it is associated with long-term damage—so beware of particularly pesticide-laden produce, like strawberries, spinach, and as of this year, apples and pears. (EWG)

4. A new way to prevent migraines has arrived.

Aimovig was approved by the FDA on Thursday and will be the first medicine designed to prevent migraines. It comes in the form of a monthly injection that blocks the protein fragment that is known to contribute to the onset and severity of migraines. (NYT)

Article continues below

5. There's now a beer that breast cancer patients can drink.

Mamma Beer has created an alcohol-free beer that is made with vitamin B and potassium to help provide nutrients for cancer patients. Because chemotherapy can affect taste and appetite for many, it can also make food and beverages tasteless. Mamma Beer's alcohol-free alternative has a sweeter flavor to counter patients’ changing taste buds. (Food Dive)

6. The royal newlyweds were making a point with their getaway car.

The car, a silver Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that Enzo Ferrari himself called "the most beautiful car ever made," was converted to electric energy. This is just one of many outwardly progressive symbols from their special day. As if we could like them even more. (Fast Company)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Kelly Gonsalves
7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak
Off-the-Grid

What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times

Jenn Edden
What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/may-22-2018-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!