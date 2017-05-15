Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

From Tuesday until June 6, Mercury's sophomore cycle through Taurus helps us slow down, ground our mental processes, and think through every detail. Loosen up timelines so you have a chance to fully ponder every decision. Yes, it needs to make sense on paper. But how does it feel in your body? Are you awash in peaceful vibes or does your heart start pounding uncomfortably fast? Taurus energy is both sensible and sensual—and your kinesthetic wisdom is an important guide between now and June 6.

The Sun is also in earthy Taurus until Saturday. Get out into nature and enjoy some good old-fashioned luxury this week. Seek objects that will stand the test of time—or ones that already have, like antiques and family heirlooms. Or, go the eco-chic route by organizing a clothing swap with stylish pals—a Taurus-approved way to refresh your spring wardrobe and save some coin.

If you're going to splurge, think "investment pieces," like a finely tooled bag or leather sofa that lasts for decades. Analog socializing is really the way to enjoy people now. When you're sitting down to dinner, keep your mobile tucked away. (You can share photos later!) Undivided attention, eye contact—and yes, touch(!)—are what Mercury in Taurus loves most.