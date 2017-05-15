mindbodygreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

May 15, 2017

Stop, look, and listen. And while you're at it, take a long, deep inhale! There is magic in every moment, but we miss so much of it by rushing around. This Tuesday, May 16, we'll go from "manic" to "mindful" as buzzy Mercury moves from quicksilver Aries into sensual Taurus. This is the messenger planet's second visit to Taurus in 2017. The first tour was from March 31 to April 20, which started off in a relaxing way. But from April 9 to 20, Mercury flipped into retrograde, ratcheting up anxiety and confusion.

Ready for a do-over? We thought so.

From Tuesday until June 6, Mercury's sophomore cycle through Taurus helps us slow down, ground our mental processes, and think through every detail. Loosen up timelines so you have a chance to fully ponder every decision. Yes, it needs to make sense on paper. But how does it feel in your body? Are you awash in peaceful vibes or does your heart start pounding uncomfortably fast? Taurus energy is both sensible and sensual—and your kinesthetic wisdom is an important guide between now and June 6.

The Sun is also in earthy Taurus until Saturday. Get out into nature and enjoy some good old-fashioned luxury this week. Seek objects that will stand the test of time—or ones that already have, like antiques and family heirlooms. Or, go the eco-chic route by organizing a clothing swap with stylish pals—a Taurus-approved way to refresh your spring wardrobe and save some coin.

If you're going to splurge, think "investment pieces," like a finely tooled bag or leather sofa that lasts for decades. Analog socializing is really the way to enjoy people now. When you're sitting down to dinner, keep your mobile tucked away. (You can share photos later!) Undivided attention, eye contact—and yes, touch(!)—are what Mercury in Taurus loves most.

Friday could feel like an odd flashback to Christmas Eve!

Two pairs of planets—Saturn and Uranus, plus Venus and Jupiter—echo the alignment of December 24, 2016. Cautious, conservative Saturn in Sagittarius will form a friendly trine (120-degree angle) to experimental, futuristic Uranus in Aries. This is the second in a trio of Saturn-Uranus trines: The first was last December 24 and the final in the trilogy goes down on November 11, 2017. Talk about an oddball mashup! Saturn rules the old guard, the patriarchy, and time-honored traditions.

Uranus is the rebel, the radical, and the sci-fi futurist. Last time they trined, Uranus was retrograde, giving stodgy Saturn the stronger edge. (Hello, Electoral College finale?) But this Friday, the 19th, it's retrograde Saturn that is experiencing the planetary power outage while Uranus is rising strong. Progress could (ahem) trump convention. Since these planets are in a supportive trine, however, it's not a battle for domination. We are learning to synthesize BOTH of their energies.

How can we balance the old with the new? As the world struggles to heal growing divides, this cosmic coupling can bring innovative solutions that rock the boat without capsizing it.

Venus and Jupiter are also in the mix, just as they were last December 24. While they were trine to each other on Christmas Eve, this week they are in dynamic opposition. Because both planets have primarily positive qualities, astrologers refer to them as "the great benefics." Even when they're facing off, it's still all love. Their message this week? Focus on compromise, but don't accept peace at any price.

Some interesting negotiations could go down on the world stage.

Diplomatic Venus is in self-assured Aries, while globalist Jupiter is in harmonious Libra. No need to drop a MOAB or run any more missile tests, OK, leaders of the free (and not so free) world?! How about sitting down for some peace talks instead?

On the romantic front, the Venus-Jupiter opposition can dissolve certain boundaries—which may or may not be a good thing. Be careful not to idealize people. The rose-colored glasses CAN screen out red flags near the weekend. Thankfully, on Saturday, the Sun heads into inquisitive Gemini for a month. This curious, communicative solar cycle will turn up the volume on our journalistic curiosity. Asking all the right questions (and some nosy ones, to boot) will help us see who we're actually dealing with.

Gemini is the sign of the Twins. Search for kindred spirits and start in your own front yard. The local scene is generally buzzing during Gemini Season—and if your 'hood is too sleepy, start scheming with local studios and hot spots to get some fun events on the neighborhood cultural calendar. Block party, anyone?

