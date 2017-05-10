7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 10)

Dove's the brand that’s been on a mission to get women to embrace their "real beauty" for a few years, and now it's upped the status quo with a new campaign to empower women to embrace their body shape. But many on Twitter aren't buying the ad pitch, citing the campaign as the apotheosis of "empowering advertising." In the United Kingdom for now, the company will sell a limited edition of six Real Beauty Bottles: unusually curvy shampoo bottles to showcase diversity. (Fast Company)