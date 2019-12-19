Brain health is incredibly important—who doesn't want to live longer, with a healthy, sharp brain? But knowing what to do can feel a little elusive; with so much advice out there, it can be hard to know where to start. That's why I was so happy to speak to the New York Times bestselling author of Genius Foods, Max Lugavere, at this year's Destination Wellness event, where we partnered with Westin Hotels and Resorts to host a morning of movement, healthy breakfast, and wellness inspiration.

Lugavere broke down exactly how to optimize brain health during one of the most common holiday activities out there—travel. He shared the specific foods you should bring on the plane, how you should plan your travel itineraries, and how traveling itself can actually boost brain power.

Here, Lugavere debunks some of the most common myths in terms of brain health. Call it "Myth Busters" for your mind, if you will.