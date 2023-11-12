We all have a few loved ones who are simply impossible to shop for—and last year, I got each one of them this cutting board.

It may not sound like the most thrilling item, but I’d been eyeing this cult-favorite for so long I decided why not take a swing at a rogue gift idea?

Turns out, I knocked it out of a park. This chic and sustainable board was such a hit, I’m already planning on repurchasing it for a few friends this year.

A word of warning, though: The reBoard has sold out 10 times. And, thanks to the brand's sitewide sale, I'm predicting another sellout soon.