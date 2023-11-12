This Trendy Kitchen Staple Is A Hit At Every Gift Exchange & It's Already Sold Out 10x
We all have a few loved ones who are simply impossible to shop for—and last year, I got each one of them this cutting board.
It may not sound like the most thrilling item, but I’d been eyeing this cult-favorite for so long I decided why not take a swing at a rogue gift idea?
Turns out, I knocked it out of a park. This chic and sustainable board was such a hit, I’m already planning on repurchasing it for a few friends this year.
A word of warning, though: The reBoard has sold out 10 times. And, thanks to the brand's sitewide sale, I'm predicting another sellout soon.
What's great about this cutting board
It’s beautiful
I'd be remiss not to mention the first thing everyone notices when they open this cutting board: It's so cute.
I never thought a plastic cutting board could look high-end, but this one does. It's available in five chic colorways, and you can't go wrong with any of them.
It’s sustainable
The reBoard is made 100% upcycled and renewable materials, including 75% recycled plastic (BPA-free) and 25% renewable sugarcane.
In other words: It’s way less harmful to the environment than your standard plastic cutting board. Plus, the brand donates a portion of its proceeds to various charitable organizations, such as Heart of Dinner and Drive Change.
It’s functional
This board is a hit for a reason—and it's not just because of the aesthetic. (Hey, it's hard to make plastic look high-end!)
The surface is textured, so this cutting board doesn't slip and slide across my countertops. I've also found the material is gentle on knives, so they don't get as dull over time.
It’s durable
Remember those hard-to-shop-for loves ones I gifted this board to last year? They still rave about how well it's holding up. You can tell this board is as durable as they come.
Sure, any cutting board will show some knife marks—but this textured design actually does a great job of hiding them.
It’s dishwasher-safe
I truly love the fact that you can throw this cutting board directly in the dishwasher. Anything to make your (or the chef in your life's) cleanup job easier, right?
The takeaway
It's not often a cutting board takes the internet by storm, but this one is so impressive that it's sold out ten times. Regularly $35 each, right now you can get three for $77 (with even steeper savings the more you shop). Haven't started your holiday shopping yet? Grab a few of these boards while they're on sale, and prepare to be deemed the ultimate gift-giver.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.