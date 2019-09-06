Make THESE Changes To Your Diet For A Calmer, Healthier Fall, According To Ayurveda

Rose recommends increasing your intake of grounding foods. These include root vegetables like parsnips, sweet potatoes, carrots, and even ginger and turmeric, which are technically roots and beloved in ayurvedic cuisine. You can make a ginger carrot soup or dice the vegetables to roast with some nourishing ghee, ground turmeric, sea salt, and black pepper.

Rose also recommends nuts and seeds to balance the vata of fall, so toss a handful of almonds into your morning oatmeal or top your stir-fry with a handful of hemp seeds or cashews. Speaking of your morning meal—both Rose and Hemsley recommend veering away from raw foods like smoothies and leaning into cooked, warm foods like oatmeals and lattes in the fall. Sip tea throughout the day, and swap any iced summer beverage for its hot counterpart.

Mushrooms are also a winner, according to Rose. Utilize their grounding earthiness in pasta dishes with sliced garlic and a generous dose of olive oil, or make a risotto or soup with them as a base (they're also a source of vitamin D, which is in shorter supply as winter creeps in).

The good news? The changes are as easy as they are delicious. "Being mindful of the internal and external imbalances we face and tweaking our diet accordingly is essential to living a healthier, happier life," she says.