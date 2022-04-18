Make A More Sustainable Beauty Routine With One Mindset Shift

When you think about living a more eco-friendly life, consistency is key. It’s about the daily choices we all make, which ultimately add up overtime. (Yes, of course advocating for changes on the industry and government-scale is also part of the story—but for the purposes of this article and podcast, Veeder and I discussed how people can make everyday changes should they feel inspired). After all, living sustainably should feel, uh, sustainable.

“Part of this discussion is about opening up that universe and sharing information about what is currently happening, and how people can get involved,” says Veeder. “You don’t have to dedicate your life to it [to make a difference], it’s just through simple changes that lots of people can make to make the impact big enough.”

Veeder uses this ethos in his own life. “I'm far from perfect as well,” he says. But where he sees the most impact is how he’s raising his daughters. “[They’re very adamant about] not using plastic. We send them to school with reusable water bottles, and they pick products that are recyclable and have a better footprint,” he says.

Tune into the episode for more eco-friendly inspiration.