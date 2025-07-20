Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Sweating While You Sleep? This Simple Hack Keeps Me Cool Throughout The Night

India Edwards
India Edwards
July 20, 2025
India Edwards
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.

photo of woman sleeping in bed with sleep mask on blue background
Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy
July 20, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As a lifelong hot sleeper, I'm always looking for something to help me stay stay sweat-free while I snooze. After all, temperature is one of the most important factors1 in getting high-quality sleep (which we all know is essential for maintaining optimal health and well-being). 

Enter: The Lusomé Eva Sleepshirt, the perfect hack for eliminating night sweats. This chic, ultra-soft nightgown has been lab-tested to draw perspiration from your body, and women in menopause say it seriously wicks away hot flashes.

Lusomé Eva Sleepshirt

$78
Lusomé Eva Sleepshirt

What's great about the Lusomé Eva Sleepshirt

Whether you're just starting to experience hot flashes or you've been a hot sleeper for your whole life, you know how intrusive night sweats can be to a good sleep2. And to make matters worse: If you're not getting quality sleep, you're more likely to experience issues with heart health3, mental health4, productivity, insulin levels5, and more.

The good news? The right sleepwear can make a world of difference.

Here's what we love about the Lusomé Eva Sleepshirt:

  • It’s made with cooling materials: My favorite thing about this sleep shirt is that the material is research-backed. The brand's Xirotex fabric technology is proven to pull moisture from the fabric and keep you cool throughout the night. In fact, one tester notes that "the fabric wicks away the hot flashes better than cotton."
  • The chic design: The Eva is simple-yet-flattering, featuring a classic A-line silhouette that’s so comfortable you'll forget you're wearing it.
  • It helps hot sleepers stay asleep: Another tester says, "I very optimistically bought two and I’m so glad I did they’re comfortable. They’re cool and they don’t wind around you at night so happy I got them." This is music to my ears, as I typically wake up throughout the night multiple times due to overheating and sweating.
  • It's available in plenty of colors: This is a shirt you'll want multiples in, so I love that it's available in eight colors. Whether you prefer classic black or a vibrant hot pink, there’s an option for you.
  • It’s machine-washable: Despite the shirt’s advanced fabric composition, it can be easily cleaned by simply tossing it into the washing machine. Because really, who wants to dry clean their pajamas?

Lusomé Eva Sleepshirt

$78
Lusomé Eva Sleepshirt

The takeaway

It's natural for your body temperature to fluctuate throughout the night, but it can take a frustrating toll on your sleep. Ergo, all signs are pointing me to the Eva Sleepshirt to help improve your snooze.

