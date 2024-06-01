Skip to Content
Routines

Lululemon Just Added So Many Sale Items & These Are Going To Sell Out Quick

June 01, 2024
lululemon we made too much sale
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I swear by daily movement to keep my mind and body healthy—so I’ve amassed a slightly excessive activewear collection. As I embrace minimalism this year, I want to only spend money on clothes that I know will last—like Lululemon.

The brand is my go-to for high-quality items, but with a higher quality comes a higher cost. Ergo, I spend a lot of time in the brand’s We Made Too Much section—and right now, it’s a gold mine for activewear deals.

I’ve never seen prices this good on some of my favorite Lululemon items (yes, including the cult-favorite Belt Bag and Align Leggings).

Shop our top picks from the section below! But don’t waffle over your purchase for too long, because these styles sell out fast.

Best sales on Lululemon bottoms

lululemon we made too much sale
Image by mbg creative

Best sales on Lululemon tops

lululemon we made too much sale
Image by mbg creative

Best sales on Lululemon accessories

lululemon we made too much sale
Image by mbg creative

The takeaway

If the change in season has you itching to refresh your activewear collection, use these Lululemon deals as an opportunity to do just that. The brand's not-so-secret secret sale section is brimming with deals on timeless items that are sure to remain in your rotation for years to come. Just be warned: The most-loved styles are already selling out.

