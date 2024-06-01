Advertisement
Lululemon Just Added So Many Sale Items & These Are Going To Sell Out Quick
I swear by daily movement to keep my mind and body healthy—so I’ve amassed a slightly excessive activewear collection. As I embrace minimalism this year, I want to only spend money on clothes that I know will last—like Lululemon.
The brand is my go-to for high-quality items, but with a higher quality comes a higher cost. Ergo, I spend a lot of time in the brand’s We Made Too Much section—and right now, it’s a gold mine for activewear deals.
I’ve never seen prices this good on some of my favorite Lululemon items (yes, including the cult-favorite Belt Bag and Align Leggings).
Shop our top picks from the section below! But don’t waffle over your purchase for too long, because these styles sell out fast.
Best sales on Lululemon bottoms
- Align Asymmetrical Waist Pant, $79 (was $118)
- Track That High-Rise Lined Short, $49 (was $68)
- Tapered-Leg Mid-Rise Pant 7/8 Length, $59 (was $128)
- Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt, $49 (was $78)
Best sales on Lululemon tops
- Align™ Asymmetrical Bra, $29 (was $58)
- Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt, $49 (was $68)
- Align™ Sweetheart Bra, $49 (was $58)
- Softstream Hoodie, $79 (was $128)
Best sales on Lululemon accessories
- Women's Baller Hat, $19 (was $38)
- Extra Large Claw Hair Clip, $19 (was $26)
- Everywhere Belt Bag, $29 (was $38)
- Back to Life Sport Bottle, $39 (was $52)
The takeaway
If the change in season has you itching to refresh your activewear collection, use these Lululemon deals as an opportunity to do just that. The brand's not-so-secret secret sale section is brimming with deals on timeless items that are sure to remain in your rotation for years to come. Just be warned: The most-loved styles are already selling out.
