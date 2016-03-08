Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay

When you’re with Louise, it’s not uncommon to feel like you're hanging out with a 14-year-old (a very wise one, though!) because of her playfulness.

After learning all the "rules" of staying young, fit, and healthy, it wasn’t until I channeled my inner 14-year-old with Louise that I began to experience a new level of health and energy. I learned to embrace the part of me that likes to jump up and down when excited; we’ve missed flights while sitting at the gate because we were busy trading iPad apps; we've experimented with all-natural makeup, painted pink streaks in our hair, and danced around the kitchen as we cooked recipes for our book.

She’s mischievous, loves shenanigans, and, more often than not, has a big smile and quick laugh at the ready. I learned to drop my refined, buttoned-up adult persona and let my inner child fly free. Before I knew it, I was feeling happier than I’d ever felt before.

It’s not just cliché that a smile makes us younger and more beautiful. In fact, research shows that being playful helps to reduce stress, promote creativity, and keep us young and energetic. Plus, it’s just darn fun!