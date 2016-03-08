Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay
Years ago at a nutrition seminar, I met Louise Hay, a wellness expert and visionary. She liked my red lipstick and I liked her quick wit. We exchanged business cards and began one of the most unusual friendships I’ve ever had: this 89-year-old leader of the self-help movement was, in fact, a hidden nutrition guru who taught me more about staying healthy and young than any of my degrees or certifications ever had.
With the skin, hair, nails, and energy of someone half her age, Louise showed me how she lived her life — and I paid attention. She’s a former model, so of course I asked for her beauty secrets. Here are her favorite tips:
1. Play.
When you’re with Louise, it’s not uncommon to feel like you're hanging out with a 14-year-old (a very wise one, though!) because of her playfulness.
After learning all the "rules" of staying young, fit, and healthy, it wasn’t until I channeled my inner 14-year-old with Louise that I began to experience a new level of health and energy. I learned to embrace the part of me that likes to jump up and down when excited; we’ve missed flights while sitting at the gate because we were busy trading iPad apps; we've experimented with all-natural makeup, painted pink streaks in our hair, and danced around the kitchen as we cooked recipes for our book.
She’s mischievous, loves shenanigans, and, more often than not, has a big smile and quick laugh at the ready. I learned to drop my refined, buttoned-up adult persona and let my inner child fly free. Before I knew it, I was feeling happier than I’d ever felt before.
It’s not just cliché that a smile makes us younger and more beautiful. In fact, research shows that being playful helps to reduce stress, promote creativity, and keep us young and energetic. Plus, it’s just darn fun!
2. Love.
Remember the last time you fell in love? Love makes us feel younger and improves our physical and emotional health. So, what if you fell in love with yourself? And reminded yourself of this love every day?
In You Can Heal Your Life, Louise wrote that changing your mind can change your life. Positive affirmations like, “I love myself” became a game-changer for millions of people. How we feel about ourselves does in fact make a difference when it comes to our health and well-being: when we love ourselves, we're more likely to make loving choices.
The bottom line is that thinking more positively relieves stress, the root cause of many illnesses. Stress kills our minerals, B vitamins, and good gut bacteria — all the things that help us stay young and healthy. It contributes to inflammation and reduces the enzymes we need for better moods, sleep, and decision-making. We see these effects in our skin, hair, energy, and weight … all things that contribute to an aging appearance.
Wherever Louise goes, people ask what her beauty secrets are. Her advice? Instead of looking in the mirror and finding flaws, look in the mirror and say, “I love you. You are beautiful."
3. Nourish.
Louise eats well but isn't rigid about her diet. If you asked why her skin, hair, and bones are so young and healthy today, she’d declare, “I’m a bone broth girl,” starting and ending her day with a cup of bone broth. And while bone broth may be trendy today, Louise has been consuming it since the '60s, when she learned how to make it from Julia Child.
Bone broth is full of bioavailable collagen, minerals, amino acids, and essential fatty acids. While all of these nutrients contribute to our health, collagen has a special function for our bones, muscles, skin, hair, and nails. It’s the connective tissue that holds our body together. It can help keep skin from sagging and wrinkles from forming and add shine and strength to hair and nails.
Don’t we have enough rules to follow in life? Living your life with these three simple guidelines might just be the recipe you need for health, beauty, and longevity!
--
Here’s a youthful skin recipe from The Bone Broth Secret: An Adventure in Health, Beauty, and Longevity:
- 1 cup of your favorite bone broth
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon black or white pepper
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
Heat all of the ingredients in a saucepan, mixing well. Use as a base for soup or sip on its own. The spices and sea salt provide minerals and have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties. The bone broth and turmeric combination is wonderful for promoting youthful, clear skin.