Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay

After learning all the "rules" of staying young, fit, and healthy, it wasn’t until I channeled my inner 14-year-old with Louise that I began to experience a new level of health and energy. I learned to embrace the part of me that likes to jump up and down when excited; we’ve missed flights while sitting at the gate because we were busy trading iPad apps; we've experimented with all-natural makeup, painted pink streaks in our hair, and danced around the kitchen as we cooked recipes for our book.