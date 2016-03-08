 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay

Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay

Heather Dane
Written by Heather Dane
Heather Dane is a health coach who combines her accumulated business and health acumen to support thousands of people in healing naturally with lifestyle, nutrition and nutritional supplements.
Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay

Photo by Hay House

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 8, 2016

Years ago at a nutrition seminar, I met Louise Hay, a wellness expert and visionary. She liked my red lipstick and I liked her quick wit. We exchanged business cards and began one of the most unusual friendships I’ve ever had: this 89-year-old leader of the self-help movement was, in fact, a hidden nutrition guru who taught me more about staying healthy and young than any of my degrees or certifications ever had.

With the skin, hair, nails, and energy of someone half her age, Louise showed me how she lived her life — and I paid attention. She’s a former model, so of course I asked for her beauty secrets. Here are her favorite tips:

1. Play.

When you’re with Louise, it’s not uncommon to feel like you're hanging out with a 14-year-old (a very wise one, though!) because of her playfulness.

After learning all the "rules" of staying young, fit, and healthy, it wasn’t until I channeled my inner 14-year-old with Louise that I began to experience a new level of health and energy. I learned to embrace the part of me that likes to jump up and down when excited; we’ve missed flights while sitting at the gate because we were busy trading iPad apps; we've experimented with all-natural makeup, painted pink streaks in our hair, and danced around the kitchen as we cooked recipes for our book.

She’s mischievous, loves shenanigans, and, more often than not, has a big smile and quick laugh at the ready. I learned to drop my refined, buttoned-up adult persona and let my inner child fly free. Before I knew it, I was feeling happier than I’d ever felt before.

It’s not just cliché that a smile makes us younger and more beautiful. In fact, research shows that being playful helps to reduce stress, promote creativity, and keep us young and energetic. Plus, it’s just darn fun!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Love.

Remember the last time you fell in love? Love makes us feel younger and improves our physical and emotional health. So, what if you fell in love with yourself? And reminded yourself of this love every day?

In You Can Heal Your Life, Louise wrote that changing your mind can change your life. Positive affirmations like, “I love myself” became a game-changer for millions of people. How we feel about ourselves does in fact make a difference when it comes to our health and well-being: when we love ourselves, we're more likely to make loving choices.

The bottom line is that thinking more positively relieves stress, the root cause of many illnesses. Stress kills our minerals, B vitamins, and good gut bacteria — all the things that help us stay young and healthy. It contributes to inflammation and reduces the enzymes we need for better moods, sleep, and decision-making. We see these effects in our skin, hair, energy, and weight … all things that contribute to an aging appearance.

Wherever Louise goes, people ask what her beauty secrets are. Her advice? Instead of looking in the mirror and finding flaws, look in the mirror and say, “I love you. You are beautiful."

3. Nourish.

Louise eats well but isn't rigid about her diet. If you asked why her skin, hair, and bones are so young and healthy today, she’d declare, “I’m a bone broth girl,” starting and ending her day with a cup of bone broth. And while bone broth may be trendy today, Louise has been consuming it since the '60s, when she learned how to make it from Julia Child.

Bone broth is full of bioavailable collagen, minerals, amino acids, and essential fatty acids. While all of these nutrients contribute to our health, collagen has a special function for our bones, muscles, skin, hair, and nails. It’s the connective tissue that holds our body together. It can help keep skin from sagging and wrinkles from forming and add shine and strength to hair and nails.

Don’t we have enough rules to follow in life? Living your life with these three simple guidelines might just be the recipe you need for health, beauty, and longevity!

--

Here’s a youthful skin recipe from The Bone Broth Secret: An Adventure in Health, Beauty, and Longevity:

  • 1 cup of your favorite bone broth
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon black or white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric

Heat all of the ingredients in a saucepan, mixing well. Use as a base for soup or sip on its own. The spices and sea salt provide minerals and have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties. The bone broth and turmeric combination is wonderful for promoting youthful, clear skin.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Heather Dane
Heather Dane
A former high-powered corporate executive who suffered massive burnout, Heather Dane took a radical career leap after spending many years investigating the cause of her myriad health...

More On This Topic

Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Integrative Health

Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing

Emma Loewe
Don't Have Time To Take A Calming Bath? This Is The Next Best Thing
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/louise-hays-anti-aging-secrets

Your article and new folder have been saved!