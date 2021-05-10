Live Without Compromise: How We’re Refreshing Our Routine This Spring

If you’re like us, 2021 has been a year of getting back on our feet and serious about our health. As springtime rolls around, we're aligning our goals with that of nature’s: Phase out the old, welcome in the new. We’re switching up our wellness routines — but we’re also not in the mood to compromise (that was so 2020). Can’t we get healthier this spring, without sacrificing all the fun and pleasures in life? As you’ll see here, the answer is an emphatic yes!

Our spring intention: drink healthier

Spring and summer are the quintessential seasons for kicking back and soaking up the sun with people we love. More times than not, that also involves cracking open a cold beer (or two) to loosen up. As much as we love this ritual, sometimes a nice buzz takes more than the edge off. The late night snacks and too-little-sleep that often come with drinking tend to compromise our health and wellness goals.

That’s why this spring, we’re boosting our wellness routine with one simple change: drinking healthier. This new intention was inspired by Athletic Brewing Co, a company that makes all-natural, non-alcoholic craft beers. With these brews, we can keep the ritual of an ice cold bevvy, but also enjoy the perks of a clear mind and healthier body.

But it’s more than that. You know how half the fun of drinking a high-quality beer is conversing about the craft, fruity notes, and hops? (Even if we’re just pretending to know what we’re talking about.) You don’t lose any of that with Athletic non-alcoholic beers. They’re crafted with all the nuance of a regular beer, meaning you can still use words like “malt” and “sessionable.”