Through a partnership with two research groups, the chain has found that lemongrass can reduce the amount of methane that gas cows emit during digestion. The fermentation process that occurs in cow rumen, called enteric fermentation, gives off methane gas as a byproduct. When the cow burps or farts, this methane gas is then released into the atmosphere.

When present in excess, methane is 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat over a 100-year period. Levels of the greenhouse gas in the atmosphere have officially reached the highest point on record, according to a report released this week by Stanford's School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences.

According to Burger King's ongoing research, the addition of 100 grams of lemongrass to feed reduces methane emissions by an average of 33% a day during the final three to four months of the cow’s life. However, this figure is not conclusive and the research has not been peer-reviewed, which has led some in the scientific community to encourage consumers to take it with a grain of salt.

Burger King is now piloting the new beef in five restaurants across the U.S. in the hopes of expanding globally in the future. It'll be sold at the same price point as a normal Whopper, and presumably taste the same, too.