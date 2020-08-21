Unfortunately, it’s rare for a doctor to ask if someone is straight or gay. While doctors do ask patients if they're sexually active, a lesbian may say yes without disclosing the gender of her partner. Ideally, if a patient discloses that she is sexually active, the doctor's next question is: “Is it with men, women, both, or others?” Hopefully, everyone will feel comfortable disclosing their sexual preferences even if they're not 100% sure of what that is.

From a medical standpoint, if a doctor knows whether a patient is gay, straight, or another sexual orientation, the doctor can be more sensitive and thorough with follow-up questions. For example, if the doctor knows you're a lesbian, she won't ask if your boyfriend wore a condom during sexual intercourse. In that case, the conversation might shift to questions like “Do you share sex toys? Do you use dental dams for protection against STIs?”

If you don't feel comfortable disclosing your sexual identity with your current doctor, it's worth researching a LGBTQ+ friendly and specifically lesbian-friendly gyno or doctor in your area to make sure you're able to get the care you need and deserve.