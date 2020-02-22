While nut-based dairy alternatives have allowed vegans and people with a lactose intolerance to continue enjoying ice cream, what about the people who fall into those categories and have a nut allergy? Well, the solution is here, and we can’t get enough of it.

Portland-based brand, Little Chickpea, utilizes the humble chickpea to make “naturally dairy-, gluten-, soy-, nut- and GMO-free” products, including chickpea "nut" butter and ice cream.

The idea was conceived by chef and restaurateur Micah Camden, out of “a personal need for self-care.” After experiencing several heart attacks, Camden told mbg “I wanted to still indulge in ice cream and peanut butter, while at the same time taking better care of myself.”

Just because they’re better-for-you ingredients, though, doesn’t mean these snacks compromise flavor. Combining classic bases, like coffee and strawberry, with “intense highlights, like cherry, matcha, and Szechuan peppercorns,” Camden created a unique array of drool-worthy desserts without any dyes or synthetic flavors.

To create the roasted flavor of their chickpea butter, the legumes are dry-roasted and ground. Instead of blending the ingredients, they “conche them like chocolate to get a smooth consistency.” This creates a serious distinction between hummus—in which the legume is boiled—and chickpea butter, which seriously resembles peanut butter.

Currently, the ice cream is only available in Little Chickpea’s Portland scoop shop, but eventually will be found in Whole Foods and various New York pop-ups. The chickpea butter will be available in specialty grocery stores in April.