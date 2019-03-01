Shine On: The Case For Diamonds That Were Grown In A Lab

Alexander Weindling was born into the diamond industry. A third-generation jeweler, he spent the first part of his career working with major players in the mining business. He wasn't thrilled with what he saw.

"Truth and transparency really don't come first with most diamond people. It's a very murky and opaque industry,” Weindling tells mbg, detailing the environmental destruction required to make large, open-pit mines. Some stretch dozens of football fields across and 20 stories deep, making them big enough to see from space. Even diamonds that claim to be ethically sourced, he says, are difficult to get behind since once a stone is cut and polished, it's hard to know with certainty where it came from. Pair that with the dangerous working conditions many miners face, and it was enough to make Weindling want to switch industries.

"I got out of it when I could, frankly," he says. "I never felt good about the way this was done, and I saw that there was another way. You always have to be on the right side of history once you figure stuff out."

In September of 2017, Weindling polished off a new business, called Clean Origin. It, too, sold diamonds in all shapes and colors—the only difference was they were grown in a lab.