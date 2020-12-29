The Healing Benefits of Kuzu Root

Now to the important stuff: food! Kuzu is unsurpassed as a thickening agent and can produce sparkling sauces, gloss soups, and provide a smooth texture to a wide variety of foods. Kuzu can even be dusted on vegetables or fish prior to frying to provide a light and crisp coating.

What's more, kuzu is most often utilized for its ability to help balance the acidity of sweets, and is commonly an ingredient in desserts such as puddings, pies, icing, and atop a variety of cakes. Kuzu’s superior jelling strength, taste, texture and healing attributes make it a great alternative to other natural starches such as arrowroot, and is healthier than processed corn and potato starches.

Simply adding crushed kuzu starch to fresh fruit and juice over low heat makes an amazing fruit sauce that will satisfy your sweet tooth, plus it's a healthier alternative to artificial sugars and syrups.