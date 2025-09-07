My Honest KT Plantar Fasciitis Tape Review – Does It Work?
I’ve written about plantar fasciitis plenty of times, but until last month, it was always from the safe distance of research. Then I picked up pickleball (a great sport for cognitive longevity).
What started as a once-a-week game quickly turned into three matches per week. While my competitive spirit was thriving, my feet were not.
It turns out that rushing the net and side-to-side shuffle puts a surprising amount of strain on the plantar fascia, the thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot. Subtle heel pain soon turned into shooting pain that forced me to hobble out of bed in the morning.
I found shoes with plush heel cushioning offered just enough relief, but I couldn't walk around barefoot anymore. There has to be a better way—and KT Health’s new Plantar Fasciitis Tape offered a non-invasive solution.
How does the Plantar Fasciitis tape work?
KT's Plantar Fasciitis Tape comes with a 2-piece system: an arch trip and a sole trip. The sole strip is applied first down the sole of your foot with two anchors that criss-cross along your heel. The arch strip then wraps around the sole strip for added support.
So, what’s the magic here? This adhesive setup isn’t about locking your foot in place. Instead, the pre-cut kinesiology tape lifts the skin slightly to reduce pressure on the underlying tissue and help improve circulation.
Research has been split on the benefits of KT tape. A 2024 review1 found that only 46% of research found evidence supporting its effectiveness.
Still studies from this year found KT tape was effective for reducing pain and improving functionality for those dealing with tennis elbow, as well as helping with pain for those with knee osteoarthritis2.
Of course, this KT tape won't solve plantar fasciitis. I'm working on loosening my plantar fasciitis with stretching and trying to build foot strength to prevent fatigue.
But when I need a quick fix, this tape gives just enough reinforcement to ease stress on the plantar fascia without limiting movement—so I can walk (or shuffle around the court) like a normal human again.
Does KT Plantar Fasciitis tape work?
I’m not exaggerating when I say this tape was a lifesaver. At its worst, my plantar fasciitis pain was so intense that I would literally limp to the bathroom in the morning. Every step felt like my heel was being stabbed.
But once I applied KT Tape to my foot last week, everything shifted. Within minutes, the sharp pain dulled to a manageable level. I was not only walking comfortably within 24 hours but also back on the pickleball courts without wincing after every rally in just a few days.
My plantar fasciitis stopped aching within three days, but I continued to apply the patches for one week to follow KT's advice. While I felt silly applying the tape when my foot wasn't in pain, I wanted to prevent future episodes.
Other ways to treat plantar fasciitis
While KT Tape has been a game-changer for my plantar fasciitis, it’s not the only tool worth exploring. Plantar fasciitis responds well to a combination of support, rest, and targeted exercises.
Experts previously recommended a few exercises to reduce inflammation to mindbodygreen, such as stretching the calves, rolling the arch of your foot over a frozen water bottle, and strengthening the small muscles in your feet.
The takeaway
Plantar fasciitis is no joke—it can take you from running around a pickleball court to limping across your kitchen floor. KT Tape’s plantar fasciitis strips gave me instant relief and has been the only reason I’m still playing multiple times per week. The best part? It's less than $20.