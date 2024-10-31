Skip to Content
Motivation

I Walked These Comfy Shoes To The Ground & They're Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante
October 31, 2024
Women standing in front of stairs outside wearing white KLAW sneakers
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Walking is my therapy. I take an average of 12,000 to 15,000 steps per day, whether that's outside or on my walking pad. Either way, I need shoes that keep me comfortable while also supporting long-term foot health.

I first tested my beloved KLAW shoes while in a pre-holiday season walking slump (it happens to the best of us), and these trendy, cloud-like sneakers reignited my step count and my mental health. Unfortunately, they subsequently sold out before I could buy a backup or even recommend them to my friends and family.

And the same thing happened after the initial restock.

But after months of waiting, the KLAW sneakers are officially restocked again—and I'm buying my third pair ASAP. Don't overthink it: Certain sizes are already selling out but you can save $22 with code MINDBODYGREEN when you order today.

KLAW Walking Shoes

$125 (was $148)
klaw 528

Why the KLAW shoes are worth every penny

  • They're approved by podiatrists: The brand worked with New York podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM, to design these sneakers—and they have the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval, denoting that they’re beneficial to your foot health.
  • It feels like I'm walking on clouds: I know this sounds cliché, but there's really no better way to describe how these shoes feel on my feet. I often walk for 2+ hours in my KLAWs without realizing how much time as passed.
  • They don't irritate my bunions: Thanks to the chunky design, these shoes are a great pick for wide feet, but an equally great choice for those of us who are blessed with the combination of narrow feet and bunions. I never experience any rubbing or discomfort.
  • They're a magnet for compliments: Yes, comfort and foot health are my biggest priorities—but I'm not going to lie. I love the compliments I receive from both men and women every time I wear my KLAW sneakers. And I can't blame them; the chunky design is so cute.
  • They've held up extremely well: I've pretty much worn (er, walked) these sneakers to the ground since November, and they've held up surprisingly well. The compliments keep flowing, and they're still just as comfortable and supportive. That said, I'm eager for a fresh new pair.
klaw 528 walking shoes review
Image by mbg creative

The takeaway

I'm a sneaker snob, especially when it comes to my footwear for walking. So when I find a pair of shoes that tick all my boxes, I wear it to the ground. That's why I'm so giddy over KLAW's recent restock—and I'll be replacing my current pair immediately. Don't forget to use code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15% on your purchase.

KLAW Walking Shoes

$125 (was $148)
klaw 528

more Movement
