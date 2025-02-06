Advertisement
My Favorite Walking Sneakers Are On A Very Rare Sale & I'm Buying A Third Pair ASAP
Walking is my therapy. I take an average of 12,000 to 15,000 steps per day, whether that's outside or on my walking pad. Either way, I need shoes that keep me comfortable, while also supporting long-term foot health.
I first tested my beloved KLAW shoes while in a pre-holiday season walking slump (it happens to the best of us), and these trendy, cloud-like sneakers reignited my step count and my mental health.
Unfortunately, the brand rarely ever has sales. Even on Black Friday, these shoes were just $20 off—but there's currently a flash sale for 40% off, and I'm purchasing my third (yup, third!) pair ASAP. Keep reading to learn why you should try these shoes for yourself.
- They're approved by podiatrists: The brand worked with New York podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM, to design these sneakers—and they have the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) seal of approval, denoting that they’re beneficial to your foot health.
- It feels like I'm walking on clouds: I know this sounds cliché, but there's really no better way to describe how these shoes feel on my feet. I often walk for 2+ hours in my KLAWs without realizing how much time as passed.
- They don't irritate my bunions: Thanks to the chunky design, these shoes are a great pick for wide feet, but an equally great choice for those of us who are blessed with the combination of narrow feet and bunions. I never experience any rubbing or discomfort.
- They're a magnet for compliments: Yes, comfort and foot health are my biggest priorities—but I'm not going to lie. I love the compliments I receive from both men and women every time I wear my KLAW sneakers. And I can't blame them; the chunky design is so cute.
- They've held up extremely well: I've pretty much worn (er, walked) these sneakers to the ground since November, and they've held up surprisingly well. The compliments keep flowing, and they're still just as comfortable and supportive. That said, I'm eager for a fresh new pair.
The takeaway
I'm a sneaker snob, especially when it comes to my footwear for walking. So when I find a pair of shoes that tick all my boxes, I wear it to the ground. That's why I'm so giddy over this rare markdown on my beloved KLAWs—and I'll be replacing my current pair immediately.
Don't waffle over your purchase too long, though. These shoes are prone to sellouts, and the 40% markdown could end at any moment.