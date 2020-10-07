The Key To A Great Night’s Sleep? This Naturopathic Doctor Says It Begins The Moment You Wake Up

Pop quiz time: What’s the single most underrated nutrient we all need right now? Turns out, the answer may actually revolve around sleep—the “nutrients” you need most are the ones that help you get those elusive 8 hours every night.

And while we’re all chasing those sacred moments of zen like never before, sometimes the stress of winding down is what keeps us from… being able to wind down (ugh).

Fear not though, because although stress and sleep are inextricably linked, there are plenty of simple methods and little tricks to prevent one from affecting the other. We sat down with Naturopathic Doctor and Medical Director at MegaFood, Erin Stokes to figure out what we can do differently in our routines, and find out what factors we’ve been overlooking. Here’s what Dr. Erin says: