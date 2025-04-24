Researchers in Germany conducted an experiment in which women listened to either fearful sounds (human cries) or neutral sounds (water splashing) through headphones while their responses were measured through their skin resistance. Previous research has shown that when a person is anxious or fearful, the electrical conductivity of their skin actually changes. The scientists looked to see if the presence of another person in the room with the participant affected their response to the fearful stimuli. The person was not allowed to speak with the participant but was just instructed to stand nearby. The data showed that this presence decreased fear in participants.