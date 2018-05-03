A Minimalist Packing List For Any Day Trip

Spring is in the air, and it’s safe to say a lot of us are itching for an adventure. It makes sense that we crave day hikes in the mountains and beachside picnics after a long winter indoors, considering spending time in nature has been proven to bust through negative thought patterns and combat stress. And doing so with friends is even more mood-boosting.

The key to an easy, breezy season is keeping a few essentials on hand for when the spontaneous day trip presents itself. You don’t need much: just some on-the-go snacks, outdoor gear, and the right outfit that can keep you prepared wherever you end up. Here’s how it’s done: