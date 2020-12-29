He’s loyal to this Coconut Milk Bath Soak by Herbivore (“Once I find something I like, I have an issue straying,” he reveals), but he recently discovered an extra tweak: He drops a few pumps of Biossance’s 100% Squalane Oil and swirls it into the bathwater before sliding in. “You’ve never felt better,” he says during the call.

That's because squalane oil supports and enhances the skin barrier. "It is used as an emollient in skin care, which maintains the skin's moisture barrier and hydration," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC. And that’s exactly why it’s the perfect bathtime pairing: In case we haven’t pummeled it into your brain by now, hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils and lipids and result in cracks and dry, vulnerable skin. As many derms will tell you, lukewarm water is best, for showers, baths, washing your hands, or any time you're submerging your skin in water.

But for those yearning for a relaxing soak, you may feel the urge to fill the tub with steamy water. It’s not ideal for your skin, but it happens! In that case, the squalane can mitigate some of the dryness by feeding your skin with healthy lipids and sealing in moisture. According to JVN, you’ll feel like a million bucks. Of course, you should still slather on a moisturizer or oil after the soak, just to make sure none of that rich hydration seeps out.