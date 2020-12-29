mindbodygreen

The One Tip Jonathan Van Ness Swears By To Make The Bath Extra Skin-Soothing  

The One Tip Jonathan Van Ness Swears By To Make The Bath Extra Skin-Soothing  

Jamie Schneider
December 29, 2020
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Jonathan Van Ness

Graphic by Phillip Faraone / Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 29, 2020 — 22:35 PM

Hopping on a Zoom call with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, I was thrilled to learn he takes bathtime very seriously. It's something we have in common: See, a good soak doesn’t happen every single day, but when I do have the opportunity to sink into the tub, you better believe I double down on the indulgence. Epsom salts, bubbles, candles you name it—it’s how I practice self-care. 

Turns out, JVN has a similar ritual. Only, he has a clever little bathtime trick, one that had me slack jawed at its simplicity. 

How JVN creates his skin-soothing soak. 

He’s loyal to this Coconut Milk Bath Soak by Herbivore (“Once I find something I like, I have an issue straying,” he reveals), but he recently discovered an extra tweak: He drops a few pumps of Biossance’s 100% Squalane Oil and swirls it into the bathwater before sliding in. You’ve never felt better,” he says during the call. 

That's because squalane oil supports and enhances the skin barrier. "It is used as an emollient in skin care, which maintains the skin's moisture barrier and hydration," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC. And that’s exactly why it’s the perfect bathtime pairing: In case we haven’t pummeled it into your brain by now, hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils and lipids and result in cracks and dry, vulnerable skin. As many derms will tell you, lukewarm water is best, for showers, baths, washing your hands, or any time you're submerging your skin in water. 

But for those yearning for a relaxing soak, you may feel the urge to fill the tub with steamy water. It’s not ideal for your skin, but it happens! In that case, the squalane can mitigate some of the dryness by feeding your skin with healthy lipids and sealing in moisture. According to JVN, you’ll feel like a million bucks. Of course, you should still slather on a moisturizer or oil after the soak, just to make sure none of that rich hydration seeps out. 

The takeaway.

If you absolutely love the tub but find your skin cracked and scaly after toweling off, try adding some squalane oil to the water á la JVN. The fatty, antioxidant-rich ingredient is perfect for drawing a skin barrier-supporting bath and leaving your skin feeling silky.

