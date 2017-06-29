mindbodygreen

Close banner

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 29)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 29)

Photo by Julien L. Balmer

June 29, 2017

1. If you want to actually enjoy your workouts, get outside.

We've long known that being outside is good for our mental health, but a recent study on 40 men and women found that they had higher happiness levels after taking a long, strenuous hike outside than when they walked inside on a treadmill at a similar effort level or simply sat still. Yep, there's nothing like breathing in fresh air and being surrounded by greenery. (NYT)

2. Here's an interesting way to decide on your next phone.

Greenpeace, an environmental nonprofit, just ranked today's popular technology on its repairability. Their thinking is that products that are easier to repair are more environmentally sustainable, since they're less likely to end up in the landfill. The winners? Fairphone, an organization that created the first "ethical smartphone," Dell, HP, and LG. (Treehugger)

Article continues below

3. If you're a millennial, you might want to read up on stroke prevention.

If you think you're too young to have a stroke, you might want to think again. Research is showing that members of the 18- to 34-year-old crowd is suffering more strokes than usual. It's important to learn what type of factors—like the region in which you live—might put you at risk. (Scientific American)

4. Hospitals are implementing cognitive and physical tests for older doctors.

But is the practice fair? Some argue it's necessary to ensure older doctors are fit to care for patients, especially since many with mild onset dementia are not aware of their symptoms. Other doctors feel the tests are outright ageism. (WSJ)

Article continues below

5. A new minimalist fashion brand finally serves its plus-sized customer base.

Plus-sized women have very few options when it comes to clothing that fits, let alone having enough choices to cultivate their own style. Universal Standard (US), a minimalist brand a la Theory or Alexander Wang, is finally addressing their concerns. US also offers an exchange program that allows women to swap sizes of clothing within the first year of purchase due to changes in weight. Less worry, less waste. Brilliant. (Fast Company)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Functional Food

5 Must-Read News Stories You Might've Missed Last Week

Caroline Muggia
5 Must-Read News Stories You Might've Missed Last Week
Integrative Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (November, 9, 2018)

Caroline Muggia
5 Things You Need To Know Today (November, 9, 2018)
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/june-29-2017-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!