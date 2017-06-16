6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 16)

Researchers at the University of Adelaide sent subjects through three rounds of blind tastings, offering them wines with no description, wines with a basic description, and wines with elaborate, emotional descriptions. When the wines with elaborate descriptions met drinkers' expectations, they had more positive feelings about the wine and were willing to pay more. On the other hand, floridly described wines that didn't match up to expectations actually created such a negative association that tasters were willing to pay less than they would for the same wine with no description at all. (Popular Science)