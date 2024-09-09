Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Beauty

You Won't Believe How Much Younger My Eyes Look With This Mascara 

Carleigh Ferrante
September 09, 2024
Jones Road The Mascara review
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Have you ever tried a product you love so much that you instantly want to buy a backup? That's this mascara for me.

I've truly never been so devoted to one makeup product. Sure, I've found a few worthy contenders but none quite as impressive as The Mascara from Jones Road, a brand by Bobbi Brown. This mascara makes my entire face look years younger. 

As soon as I tried it, I wanted a spare—and there were so many reasons I was hooked. Keep reading to learn why The Mascara is now one of my desert island products.

First, what I look for in a mascara

I have only two makeup styles: the no-makeup look and the more dramatic glam. Ideally, I want a mascara that can achieve both. Something buildable that goes on smoothly, doesn't clump, and lasts through the day (and night).

It's also of the utmost importance that my mascara comes off easily. I hate waking up looking like a raccoon despite scrubbing my face thoroughly the night before.

Lastly, while I haven't 100% switched over to clean makeup—I'm a work in progress!—I strongly prefer not to apply chemical-ridden formulas around my eyes. The cleaner the formula, the better!

Jones Road The Mascara review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I love about The Mascara

The ingredients

The ingredients in this clean, cruelty-free mascara are top-notch. It has sodium hyaluronate, vitamin B, and vitamin E (tocopherol) to protect your lashes against environmental stressors and strengthen the skin barrier.

In other words: The formula does more than just instantly volumize your lashes; it conditions them too.

What's more, the vegan mascara doesn't use any beeswax. Instead, the mascara opts for a combination of palm and rice bran wax to keep your lashes in place.

The results

Initially, I worried the fluffy applicator would cause clumps on my lashes, but I was surprised to see it glide on smoother than most. I typically have to go over my lashes five or six times to fully coat them, but this mascara manages with just one swipe.

Not only were my lashes fully coated, but the curved applicator helped them appear more lifted too. It looked like I had used an eyelash curler! And remember what I said about a well-polished eye? This mascara made my entire face look 10 years younger.

Jones Road The Mascara review
Mascara (left) vs. No mascara (right)
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What I love most about this mascara is that it really is buildable. When I want more of a dramatic glam, I simply add a couple more layers to get more volume.

I will note that (per the one shade's name) The Mascara is truly pitch black. I prefer the dark hue because my hair is naturally dark, but those with light hair may find it too intense.

Oh, and it has staying power

I lead a pretty active lifestyle, and I don't like to redo my makeup throughout the day. Ergo, mascara that runs or flakes just doesn't cut it.

I've worn The Mascara on long winter walks, evening runs, and midday naps—each time without a smudge in sight. And yet, the formula washes off easily at the end of the night without ripping out my lashes.

Jones Road The Mascara review
Image by mbg creative

And did I mention the packaging?

While results will always be my biggest priority when finding mascara, I can't deny the allure of good packaging. The Mascara's packaging is truly elite; the sleek black tube is made from 100% recyclable post-consumer fiber instead of plastic. And yes, it's still extremely durable.

The takeaway

If this ode to The Mascara leaves you with one thing, let it be this: The right mascara can make your entire look—and this $26 tube is worth every penny. Just be ready to purchase multiples. 

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They're Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home
Beauty

3 Easy Ways To Master The Art Of Making Your Own Latte At Home

Hannah Frye

