You Won't Believe How Much Younger My Eyes Look With This Mascara
Have you ever tried a product you love so much that you instantly want to buy a backup? That's this mascara for me.
I've truly never been so devoted to one makeup product. Sure, I've found a few worthy contenders but none quite as impressive as The Mascara from Jones Road, a brand by Bobbi Brown. This mascara makes my entire face look years younger.
As soon as I tried it, I wanted a spare—and there were so many reasons I was hooked. Keep reading to learn why The Mascara is now one of my desert island products.
First, what I look for in a mascara
I have only two makeup styles: the no-makeup look and the more dramatic glam. Ideally, I want a mascara that can achieve both. Something buildable that goes on smoothly, doesn't clump, and lasts through the day (and night).
It's also of the utmost importance that my mascara comes off easily. I hate waking up looking like a raccoon despite scrubbing my face thoroughly the night before.
Lastly, while I haven't 100% switched over to clean makeup—I'm a work in progress!—I strongly prefer not to apply chemical-ridden formulas around my eyes. The cleaner the formula, the better!
What I love about The Mascara
The ingredients
The ingredients in this clean, cruelty-free mascara are top-notch. It has sodium hyaluronate, vitamin B, and vitamin E (tocopherol) to protect your lashes against environmental stressors and strengthen the skin barrier.
In other words: The formula does more than just instantly volumize your lashes; it conditions them too.
What's more, the vegan mascara doesn't use any beeswax. Instead, the mascara opts for a combination of palm and rice bran wax to keep your lashes in place.
The results
Initially, I worried the fluffy applicator would cause clumps on my lashes, but I was surprised to see it glide on smoother than most. I typically have to go over my lashes five or six times to fully coat them, but this mascara manages with just one swipe.
Not only were my lashes fully coated, but the curved applicator helped them appear more lifted too. It looked like I had used an eyelash curler! And remember what I said about a well-polished eye? This mascara made my entire face look 10 years younger.
What I love most about this mascara is that it really is buildable. When I want more of a dramatic glam, I simply add a couple more layers to get more volume.
I will note that (per the one shade's name) The Mascara is truly pitch black. I prefer the dark hue because my hair is naturally dark, but those with light hair may find it too intense.
Oh, and it has staying power
I lead a pretty active lifestyle, and I don't like to redo my makeup throughout the day. Ergo, mascara that runs or flakes just doesn't cut it.
I've worn The Mascara on long winter walks, evening runs, and midday naps—each time without a smudge in sight. And yet, the formula washes off easily at the end of the night without ripping out my lashes.
And did I mention the packaging?
While results will always be my biggest priority when finding mascara, I can't deny the allure of good packaging. The Mascara's packaging is truly elite; the sleek black tube is made from 100% recyclable post-consumer fiber instead of plastic. And yes, it's still extremely durable.
The takeaway
If this ode to The Mascara leaves you with one thing, let it be this: The right mascara can make your entire look—and this $26 tube is worth every penny. Just be ready to purchase multiples.
