Recipes

How To Make The Best (& We Mean Best) Plant-Based Thai Noodles

Jet Tila
Author:
Jet Tila
October 02, 2024
Jet Tila
James Beard–nominated chef
By Jet Tila
James Beard–nominated chef
Jet Tila is a James Beard–nominated chef, television personality, and author.
Thai Dishes Vegan Pad See Ew
Image by Ken Goodman / Ken Goodman
October 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Traditional Thai monks are plant-based eaters, so vegan dishes are nothing new to Thai food. The lack of eggs in this version of pad see ew will make the pan a little sticky, so get your pan very hot and keep the food moving.

Don't be scared to scrape bits off the pan as the tofu and noodles are browning so they don't burn.

Vegan Pad See Ew (Pad See Ew Jay)

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp Chinese sweet soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp vegetarian oyster sauce
  • 3 tbsp vegetarian fish sauce or Thai soybean sauce
  • 1 tbsp white sugar (editor's note: you can swap in monk fruit sweetener instead, if preferred)
  • 3 tbsp canola or other high-temperature cooking oil (editor's note: we prefer avocado oil)
  • 4 oz firm, unseasoned vacuum-packed tofu, sliced thin
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1½ cups broccoli florets
  • 4 cups fresh rice noodles
  • ½ tsp white pepper

Method

  1. Combine the Chinese sweet soy sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce, vegetarian fish sauce, and sugar in a small bowl, mixing well to dissolve the sugar. Set aside.
  2. Heat the oil over high heat in a large skillet for about 1 minute. When you see the first wisps of white smoke, add the tofu and garlic and sauté for about 1 minute, or until the exterior of the tofu is lightly browned on the edges. Make sure to scrape any bits off the pan before they burn.
  3. Add the broccoli and noodles, tossing them constantly until the edges of the noodles begin to brown and the broccoli starts to turn dark green, 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Add the sauce and stir constantly to combine for about 3 minutes, until the noodles soak up the sauce and start to crisp slightly on the edges.
  5. Sprinkle with white pepper and serve immediately.
Reprinted with permission from 101 Thai Dishes You Need To Cook Before You Die by Jet Tila and Tad Weyland Fukumoto, Page Street Publishing, Co. © 2022. Photo credit: Ken Goodman.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

