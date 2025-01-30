Skip to Content
How A Dinner Party All-Star Sets Up Her Home For Community & Joy

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe
January 30, 2025
By Emma Loewe
mbg Contributor
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care." Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,500 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes.
soothing home tv stand with plants and art
Image by Jessica Bui / contributor
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you ever get an invite to Jessica Bui's house, you take it. Bui (the.orange.home on Instagram) is a host for the ages, with a feed full of videos putting the finishing touches on festive tablescapes and elaborate grazing boards before the crowds arrive.

She constantly expresses gratitude for being able to gather people in her home—be it for a Sunday feast or holiday tea party for friends and family.

In doing so, she epitomizes one of the most oft-overlooked aspects of good health: having a strong social network and connecting with them often. Here's a peek into her Phoenix, Arizona, space.

What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?

Calming, comfy, welcoming.

bright living room and woman in her kitchen
Image by Jessica Bui / Contributor

Have you always had a more minimalist aesthetic, or is it something you've developed over time? 

As much as I loved my childhood home and memories, it was super cluttered (sorry, Mom, love you!). No fault to my parents—as Vietnamese refugees, they held on to things after coming from nothing. But over time, after years of working hard to feel comfortable, they were able to part ways with things. With that, I think it comes naturally that I am drawn toward a clean and clutter-free space.

arizona home view of the porch and minimalist living room
Image by Jessica Bui / contributor

Does your home change at all from one season to another? If so, what changes are you making as we head into winter?

I've had a rant about this on TikTok... I'm not a big season or holiday decorator, which might be controversial as a home blogger! You can mostly see holidays and seasons reflected in my home through my tablescapes at dinner parties when I host. As a clutter-free stan, I like to keep things clean. For Christmas every year, I will decorate—not until after December 1st, though!

What's the most sentimental thing in your home, and what's the story behind it?

It sounds so silly but my couch. It was my first big purchase for the house when I realized I had enough money to buy something (besides my house itself, of course, because mortgage transactions just feel like monopoly money to me).

What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?

Oldest: There are not too many old things here... Since my parents were refugees, they weren't able to bring many heirlooms. So thankful for their sacrifice and life lessons that enabled me to purchase my home! Newest: Thrifted crystal serving platters from Goodwill (I guess that could be the oldest!).

clean, minimalist office and dining room
Image by Jessica Bui / Contributor

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells?

For noises, "All Too Well" 10-minute version on every speaker in the house (bless you, Alexa group speakers!). There may be a hint of fried egg rolls or cinnamon roll smells, masked by me trying to neutralize the house with burning Palo Santo. 

How does your home promote your health and well-being?

My home has many stations that are there to support my mind and body—whether it's the matcha and coffee station, hot water kettle with lemons nearby, baskets filled with yoga mats, or inconspicuous displays of crystals and meditation bowls.

woman inside her arizona home smiling
Image by Jessica Bui / Contributor

What does the word "home" mean to you?

Home to me means "open": being open to sharing, having an open-door policy, welcoming open hearts and mouths. I've always been a sharer—whether it was snacks in my bag, a recipe I recently cooked, or an extra bed in my house—so the intent behind my home and my platform is to invite everyone into my home to relax, enjoy a bite, and leave feeling inspired—both digitally and IRL.

Recreate the look

how to recreate the look of a calming, minimalist arizona home
Image by Jessica Bui/ mbg Creative
This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

