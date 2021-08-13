Go The Distance With This Virtual Cardio & Kettlebell Workout 

There’s nothing like a dose of cardio to clear the mind and strengthen the body. But running is also a journey — and having a little coaching and support can go a long way… And as runners, aren’t we always looking to go further?
With this in mind, we hope you enjoy this virtual Treadmill and Kettlebell Workout with Jason Williams, designed to keep you safe and inspired. As Jason says, “whether you hit the treadmill every day, or you’re thinking of going for that first run, there’s so much you can do to care for your body before, during, and after a run that will help you go that much further — physically and mentally.” So grab some new running gear from Amazon, lace up your shoes, and get ready to go the distance.
What You’ll Need
Amazon Halo: This workout is bound to benefit your mind, body, and soul — and the Amazon Halo will prove it. This new screen-free band is your #1 health sidekick, measuring activity, sleep, body composition, and even tone of voice (to improve your communication).
A treadmill or place to run outside: For this workout, Jason is finding his stride on a Bowflex Treadmill, but you can also follow this workout by running outdoors!
A kettlebell: Jason is using the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell for this workout, which uses a compact system to adjust from 8-40 pounds. You can also substitute a dumbbell for this workout.
Running shoes: Gear up in the Men’s or Women’s New Balance Fresh Foam Tempo Running Shoe for all the support and breathability.
Running apparel: For this workout, you’ll want an outfit that moves with you, like apparel by New Balance, which utilizes fast-drying technology to keep you cool while you’re running it out.
Bowflex Treadmills
Now more than ever, we understand the convenience of having our own fitness equipment. Make big moves for your at-home workouts and find motivation for every mile with Bowflex Treadmills.
Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell
This compact system easily adjusts from 8-40 pounds, effectively replacing 6 standard kettlebells - and saving you tons of space.
Jason Williams’ Treadmill and Kettlebell Workout
I. Treadmill Workout
1. Warm-up/Stretch (2 minutes)
Rotary Twists
In a standing position, with your feet shoulder width apart, bring your hands up toward your chest and elbows out to the sides. Twist gently right and left for about 20-30 seconds.
Toe Touches
Reach your hands down to the floor or your shins depending on your flexibility. Now reach up to the ceiling in a slight backbend, and then come back down. Do about 12-15 of these.
Front Back Leg Swings
Hold something sturdy (like a treadmill) with your left hand. Swing your left leg front to back. Keep your chest lifted. Keep going for about 20-30 seconds and then switch sides.
Side Side Leg Swings
Hold something sturdy with both arms. Swing your left leg side-to-side (left to right) slightly in front of your body. You’ll have to balance on the right toes in order to keep your swinging leg from hitting the ground. Keep going for about 20-30 seconds and then switch sides.
2. Treadmill Warmup (2-3 minutes)
Jog 2-3 minutes
3.0 - 5.0 incline, speed 3.6 - 4.1
Pick the speed that feels good for you. Take a slight incline on the treadmill so that it equates to running outside. Keep your posture tall, and run on the balls of your feet.
3. OFF the Treadmill (3-4 minutes)
High Plank Shoulder Taps
Grab the outsides of the treadmill and walk your feet back into a plank. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand, then right shoulder with your left hand. Go back and forth for 30 seconds. Option to modify on your knees.
Treadmill Squats
Step your feet to the sides of the treadmill. Squat your seat down, keeping your chest up, and then stand. Continue for 30 seconds.
Treadmill Mountain Climbers
Come back to your plank position with your hands on the treadmill. Pull one knee in at a time for mountain climbers at the speed that feels good for you. Continue for 30 seconds.
Elevated Lunges
Face away from the treadmill. Step your left foot back onto the back of the treadmill (like a lunge). Bend your left knee to hover off the floor, then straighten your legs all the way. Do 12 reps, and then switch sides.
Treadmill Push-ups
Come back to your plank on the treadmill. Do 12 classic pushups from this position, with the option to modify on your knees.
Treadmill Dips
Sit on any edge of the treadmill. Walk your legs forward and hover your seat off the ground. Bend your elbows backward and lower yourself for a tricep dip. Do 12 reps.
4. Treadmill (2-3 minutes)
Incline Walk
6.0 incline, speed 3.0 - 3.8
You can always increase the incline more if you want, or take the speed up. Keep your chest lifted, and think about your posture. Don’t forget to breathe!
5. REPEAT OFF the Treadmill (3-4 minutes)
6. Treadmill (2-3 minutes)
8.0 - 12.0 incline, speed 3.8 - 4.0
Pick up the incline and speed a bit! You can always increase the incline more if you want, or take the speed up. Keep your chest lifted, and think about your posture. Don’t forget to breathe!
7. REPEAT OFF the Treadmill (3-4 minutes)
8. Active Cool Down (5 minutes)
Straddle Leg Stretch
Straddle your legs. Reach your arms up to the ceiling, and then fold forward for a straddle leg stretch. Bend your right knee and sit toward your right heel. Switch, bend the left knee and sit toward your left heel. Repeat one more time left and right.
Crescent Moon
Pivot toward the left leg for a lunge. Set your right knee down on the ground. Bend your left knee deeply and stretch into your front right hip. Take your right arm up and over for a side body stretch. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.
II. Kettlebell Workout
1. Warm-up (2-3 minutes)
Jacks
Classic jumping jacks for about 30 seconds.
Jog
Run in place for 30 seconds. Use your arms to help lift your knees.
Opposite Elbow/Knee
Bring left elbow to right knee in front of you, then right elbow to left knee. Continue for 30 seconds.
Arm Circles
Circle your arms forward for 30 seconds, then switch directions and circle them back.
Spidermans
Come into a plank position. Step your right foot forward outside of your right hand. Then step it back. Step your left foot forward outside of your left hand. Then step it back. Repeat for 30 seconds.
2. Strength/Core (5 minutes)
Kettlebell Side Side Lunge Pass
Grab your kettlebell. Straddle your legs wider than your hips. Take the kettle bell in your right hand, and reach it to the inside of your left foot. Then bring it through the center, pass it to your left hand, and reach it to the inside of your right foot. Pass back and forth, keeping your chest up. Continue for 30 seconds.
Kettlebell Reverse Lunge
Take the kettlebell into your right hand. Step your right foot back into a deep lunge, then step forward to stand. Do 12 reps on the right, and then switch sides.
Kettlebell Figure Eights
From a straddle position, pass the kettlebell behind your right leg with your left hand. Grab it with your right hand, and bring it behind your left leg. Grab it with your left hand, and continue with this figure 8 shape around your legs.
Kettlebell Single Leg Deadlifts
Take the kettlebell into your right hand. Lean forward onto your left leg, bringing your kettlebell to hover off the floor as your right leg extends straight behind you. Then stand back up, feet together. Only go as low as feels good in your back. Do 12 reps, and then switch sides.
3. Cardio (2 minutes)
Stance Jacks Kettlebell Touch
Widen your legs and set the kettlebell between them. Squat down to tap the kettlebell with your right hand, then jump to standing, legs together. Squat down to tap the kettlebell with your left hand, then jump to standing. Continue for 30 seconds.
Side Side Kettlebell Taps
Bump the kettlebell forward more so it’s out of your space. Take Speed Skaters, tapping alternating hands to the kettlebell as you move from side to side. Continue for 30 seconds.
U-run around Kettlebell
Leave the kettlebell where it is. Run forward and then back to the other side of the kettlebell, and then return. You’re basically running a rainbow shape around the kettlebell back and forth. Continue for 30 seconds.
High Plank Kettlebell Touch
Take the kettlebell to the top of your mat. Find a high plank position right behind it. Tap it with your right hand, and then left. Continue for 30 seconds.
4. Strength/Core (5 minutes)
Kettlebell Squats
Open your legs into a squatting position. Hold the kettlebell with both hands in front of the chest. Squat deep into your heels, and stand. Do 12 reps.
Kettlebell Single Arm Press
Step your left foot forward and your right leg back, like a lunge with straight legs. Take the kettlebell into your right arm, and swing it back so your palm faces the ceiling and your elbow is against your side. Extend the arm straight up to the ceiling. Repeat for 12 reps, then switch it out and do the second side.
Kettlebell Single Arm Rows
Take your left foot forward, right leg back, in a split stance. Hold the kettlebell in your right hand and hinge your torso forward about 45-degrees. Reach the kettlebell straight to the ground, and then pull it back up, right elbow against your side body. Repeat 12 times, and then switch it out and do the second side.
Kettlebell Core Splits (Abs)
Come onto your back. Hold the kettlebell with both hands over your head. Extend your legs in the air. Now open your arms and legs away from each other. Then bring them back toward each other. Do 15 reps.
5. Cardio (2 minutes)
Cross Punches
Find standing with feet shoulder width apart. Punch your arms from side to side. Continue for 30 seconds.
Buttkicks
Bring your heels to your butt, one at a time. Run it out for 30 seconds.
Side Side Hops
Jump to your right foot for two mini hops, then your left foot for two mini hops. Continue for 30 seconds.
Knee Drives
Stand on your left leg. Reach your arms up, then pull your right knee in and tap it with your hands. Extend arms and leg back out, and then bring in to tap again. Repeat more quickly for 30 seconds, then switch sides.
6. Strength/Core (5 minutes)
Kettlebell Single Arm Swings
Take a straddle stance with your legs, and hold the kettlebell in your right arm. Squat down to take the kettlebell back between your legs, then stand and swing the kettlebell forward. Use your legs more than your arms. Do 15 reps and repeat with the second arm.
Kettlebell Single Arm Bicep Curls
From standing, step your right foot just slightly forward. Hold the kettlebell in your left hand, palm facing up, and do 12 bicep curls. Switch out your legs, and do 12 bicep curls on the right.
Kettlebell V-Sit Oblique Twists
Take a seat on your mat. Hold the kettlebell in both hands, and lift your feet off the floor. Twist the kettlebell from side to side to work your obliques.
Kettlebell Overhead Pull(back)
Lie on your back but bend your knees with your feet on the floor. Take both hands to the kettlebell. Reach the kettlebell back over head, and then forward toward your thighs. Do 12 reps.
7. Cool Down Stretch (5-10 minutes)
Bridge Stretch
On your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, lift your hips up to the ceiling. Lower your hips down, then lift back up. Repeat 8 times.
Figure Four Stretch
Take your right ankle over your left knee. Hold the underside of your left thigh. As you pull your left knee closer to your body, push your right knee away. Hold for 30 seconds, and then switch sides.
Separate Leg Stretching
Extend your left leg. Pull your right foot into your left inner thigh, so your right knee is bent to the side. Fold over your extended leg. Hold for 30 seconds and then switch.
Butterfly Stretch
Bring your feet together, knees open wide to the side. Either keep your hands behind you to sit upright, or fold toward your feet.
Neck stretch
Sitting cross legged, take your left hand to the floor beside you. Take your right arm over head to gently pull your left ear toward your right shoulder. Stretch into the left side of your neck. Hold for 20 seconds and then switch.