Go The Distance With This Virtual Cardio & Kettlebell Workout 

Amazon Halo: This workout is bound to benefit your mind, body, and soul — and the Amazon Halo will prove it. This new screen-free band is your #1 health sidekick, measuring activity, sleep, body composition, and even tone of voice (to improve your communication).

A treadmill or place to run outside: For this workout, Jason is finding his stride on a Bowflex Treadmill, but you can also follow this workout by running outdoors!

A kettlebell: Jason is using the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell for this workout, which uses a compact system to adjust from 8-40 pounds. You can also substitute a dumbbell for this workout.

Running shoes: Gear up in the Men’s or Women’s New Balance Fresh Foam Tempo Running Shoe for all the support and breathability.

Running apparel: For this workout, you’ll want an outfit that moves with you, like apparel by New Balance, which utilizes fast-drying technology to keep you cool while you’re running it out.