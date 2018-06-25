Water Fasting Has Become Super Trendy, But Is It Powerfully Healing — Or Really Dangerous?

The bad news is that water fasting for multiple days is highly challenging, and it can be dangerous. I don’t recommend a water fast for more than 48 hours unless it is medically supervised. Research also demonstrates the negative effects of a water fast on your kidneys and a decrease in CoQ10, an enzyme naturally produced in your cells and tissues. CoQ10 acts like an antioxidant, providing energy to our cells, preventing muscle weakness and even cardiac dysfunction.

Prolonged water fasts can also result in fainting, brain fog, and fatigue. Water fasts are not recommended for anyone with kidney disease or who are pregnant or nursing or on multiple medications.

There are spas where you can go to do water fasting under the supervision of doctors—in these places you often receive daily massages, chiropractic care, and spa baths—but you are still just drinking water for days on end (five to 40 days is the amount offered). I’ve never tried it, and I admit that it’s intriguing, but as a functional practitioner, I still think it is extreme and unnecessary. There are so many different tools to heal the body, each of which always has to be used appropriately. A one- to two-day water fast comes with minimal risk, but trying to go for more than two days with just water will likely make you irritable and increase your risk of side effects.

Now, back to the good news—you can fast without feeling overly deprived.