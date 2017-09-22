Take my patient Emily; she came to see me because her hair had begun falling out and she had gained almost 30 pounds over the past five years. When she arrived in my office, she had just completed a four-month weight-loss program that was, by anyone's definition, extreme. It focused on extreme calorie restriction and exercise. And after four months, she had lost a whopping half a pound. Needless to say, she wasn't happy.

Emily is perimenopausal, and that can make weight loss difficult, but that wasn't the end of her story. Five years ago, her husband was in a terrible accident and had a traumatic brain injury. He could no longer work. Overnight, she became the sole breadwinner and her husband's primary caregiver, dealing with crushing medical bills. They had two young children, and Emily's commute was well over 90 minutes every day—each way.

She was in bed for seven hours of sleep a night, but it was broken up by the various needs of her husband and kids. Oh, and did I mention that she was sleeping in the living room on a cot? Her meals were spotty; she often returned home long after dinner was done and was living on salads that she got at work, which was often her only meal of the day. Her kids, not surprisingly, had issues in school and were particularly needy. Exercise? Forget about it. Meditation? No way. Rest and relaxation? Not a chance. Weekends were spent getting her life together so she could start this cycle over again every Monday.