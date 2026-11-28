One of the more compelling data points comes from a study on semaglutide in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa1 (HS), a painful inflammatory skin condition. In this small study of 20 adults, six months of semaglutide treatment led to marked improvements in skin symptoms and significant weight loss. The severity of HS went down in every participant, and quality-of-life scores, pain levels, and markers like vitamin D, inflammation, and cortisol all improved as well. When researchers adjusted for how much weight people lost, many of those skin symptom improvements held up, suggesting the drug may be doing something beyond just shedding pounds.