The Real Skin Effects Of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs, According To New Research
If you've spent any time on social media lately, you've probably seen the term "Ozempic face" tossed around. It's used to describe the gaunt, aged look some people develop after losing weight on GLP-1 medications.
But a new dermatology review is asking us to slow down and look at the fuller picture. It rounds up evidence on what's actually known about how GLP-1 medications affect your skin including the clear wins, the one downside with decent evidence behind it, and the stuff that's still more buzz than proven science.
Real skin benefits for some inflammatory conditions
Ozempic face gets the most airtime on social media, but that narrative is missing the positive effects GLP-1 medications may have on certain skin conditions.
One of the more compelling data points comes from a study on semaglutide in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa1 (HS), a painful inflammatory skin condition. In this small study of 20 adults, six months of semaglutide treatment led to marked improvements in skin symptoms and significant weight loss. The severity of HS went down in every participant, and quality-of-life scores, pain levels, and markers like vitamin D, inflammation, and cortisol all improved as well. When researchers adjusted for how much weight people lost, many of those skin symptom improvements held up, suggesting the drug may be doing something beyond just shedding pounds.
That was a small study without a comparison group so it's early evidence rather than a final verdict, but Sthe review also points to emerging interest in GLP-1s for psoriasis, another inflammatory skin condition, and for supporting wound healing, thanks to the drugs' effects on inflammation throughout the body.
The biggest downside: hair shedding
The skin-related side effect of GLP-1 medications with the most consistent evidence behind it is hair shedding.
A systematic review of GLP-1 therapies and hair loss2 found that semaglutide and tirzepatide came up most often in reports of side effects. The two most common patterns were pattern hair thinning and telogen effluvium, which is temporary shedding all over the scalp that tends to follow a stressful event for the body.
Tirzepatide was linked to this temporary shedding most often. With semaglutide, the dose seemed to matter. Lower doses (under 2 mg a week) rarely came with hair loss reports, but the higher doses used for weight loss came up more often. Women also seemed to be affected more than men.
According to the review, the throughline here is rapid weight loss itself. Losing weight quickly, regardless of how you do it, can push hair follicles into a resting phase, leading to noticeable shedding a few months later. It's typically temporary, but it's real, and it's the clearest, best-documented skin-related downside of these medications so far.
Injection sites & rare immune responses
Beyond hair, the review and supporting research flag two other side effects worth knowing about.
Injection-site reactions—think redness, itching, or irritation where you give yourself the shot—are common across GLP-1 medications, though rates vary by drug. A systematic review3 found these reactions occurred most often with tirzepatide, less often with liraglutide, and least often with semaglutide. Some people also report unusual skin sensations, such as tingling or discomfort, at higher doses.
More rarely, GLP-1s have been linked to immune-related skin reactions, including hives and blisters, according to a review of dermatologic implications of GLP-1 medications4. These are uncommon, but they're part of why any new or worsening skin symptoms while on these medications are worth flagging to your doctor.
For a broader look at what to monitor, mbg has also covered side effects to watch for on a GLP-1.
What about "Ozempic face"?
So what about the phenomenon that started this whole conversation?
"Ozempic face" is the hollowed, aged appearance some people notice in their cheeks, temples, and under-eyes after significant weight loss on a GLP-1. The theory is that losing facial fat that normally gives skin its plumpness can make skin appear looser and more lined, mimicking the look of advanced aging.
One proposed biological mechanism, per emerging research5 cited in the review, involves how these medications may affect fat-derived stem cells and skin cells. The theory suggests the drugs could reduce fat tissue's production of protective compounds and lower local estrogen production, which in turn may reduce collagen.
But it's important to be clear that this mechanism is still being investigated. In other words, "Ozempic face" is a real phenomenon some people experience, but the science explaining why, and how often it actually happens, isn't settled yet. It's less a proven side effect and more an evolving area of research.
The takeaway
If you're noticing changes in your skin or hair while on a GLP-1, loop in your prescriber or a dermatologist rather than troubleshooting alone. While symptoms may feel like something you can tackle on your own with a new serum or facial appointment, your skin can reflect what's happening beneath the surface, so these side effects are important for your provider to know about.
Physicians can also help you create a plan to support your skin and hair while on a GLP-1 medication, whether by increasing protein intake or adding targeted supplements.
And remember, rapid weight loss, from any method, is the common thread behind these cosmetic changes. Pacing matters as much as the medication itself, so work with your doctor to monitor the rate at which you're losing weight throughout this transition.