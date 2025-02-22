Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Can Red Light Really Restore Hair Growth? My 6-Week Investigation Testing The iRestore Elite

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
February 22, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
image of woman brushing her hair in the mirror on light blue background
Image by mbg creative
February 22, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While hair loss or thinning can feel isolating, it’s more common than you might think. In fact, research indicates that more than 50% of women1 will experience female-pattern hair loss (FPHL) between the ages of 50 and 65 years old.

I know aging2, genetics, stress, nutritional deficiencies, and other lifestyle factors play a driving role—but, as someone who has dealt with periods of excess shedding and thinning, I’m always on the hunt for new ways to optimize my scalp and hair health.

That’s why I jumped at the chance to test out the iRestore Elite red light hat, AKA the gold standard of at-home red light hair growth products.

Below, find my honest review including what I love about the hat, what I’d change about it, and my early results after about six weeks of testing. And don’t miss your chance to save $600 in the brand’s very rare sale.

iRESTORE Elite

$1,899 (was $2,499)
irestore elite

But first ... can red light really help with hair growth?

Board-certified plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D. previously recommended low-light laser therapy (LLLT) to mindbodygreen as an impactful treatment for hair loss, noting that LLLT can create changes in your follicle's growth phase, which can help to thicken and grow hair. 

Existing research is encouraging, too. One study found that women who used red light therapy at 650 nm every other day for 17 weeks experienced a 51% increase in hair density3—and another clinical trial found that red light therapy yielded increased hair density and thickness4 in both men and women after 24 weeks of treatment.

Certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, William Gaunitz, FWTS, agrees that an LED light cap can help improve hair growth and adds that laser and LED caps have been used for nearly 15 years with positive effects on hair growth.

"With low-intensity LED light therapy on the scalp, you should typically see a result within 90 days of use, and alongside other hair growth products, should generate a peak result after 12 to 18 months," Gaunitz explains, noting that you should look for a device that has a wavelength between 635 nm and 670 nm.

irestore elite hat in writer's hand
Image by mbg creative

What's great about the iRestore Elite

The technology is top notch

I could tell just by looking at the inside of this helmet that it would be more intense than the other red light hats I’ve tried.

With 500 medical-grade LED lights and lasers and 2,500 mW of power output, this is the most powerful at-home red light hat I’ve come across yet. The advanced VIXO™ Lasers are designed to deeply penetrate and stimulate the follicle for more impressive results over time.

I love that the Elite has extended scalp coverage compared to other red light hats I’ve tested, ensuring that you’re reaching the hairline, temples, and crown of the head all at once. 

photo of the inside of the irestore elite hat

It's easy to use

I'm not one for instruction manuals, so I appreciate that the iRestore Elite is fairly self-explanatory. You’ll simply plug it in, put the hat on your heat, press the “start” button on the remote control, and go about whatever else you’re doing.

Each session is just 12 minutes, and the remote control will count down throughout so you can see how much time is left.

The hat will beep (very quietly) when your session is complete.

It's comfortable

I didn't expect a hard-top hat to be so comfortable, but this one has comfy cushioning around the edges and sits securely on the head.

photo of the remote control on the irestore elite hat

It's durable and well-made

While I don't particularly love the look of the hard-top helmet, I do love that this thing is super durable. I can tell it's made with high-quality materials and will stand the test of time—which, of course, is something you'd expect from a hat that regularly costs $2,499.

You'll also get a 3-year warranty and a 12-month satisfaction guarantee.

The results

Experts say it takes at least three to six months to see true results from red light therapy for hair growth, and the best results will come in 12 to 18 months with continued use—so everything for me six weeks in is very preliminary. However, I'm extremely optimistic about the small signs of new growth I'm seeing around my hairline and part.

It only took about four weeks for me to see those baby hairs coming in, and it's keeping me consistent with my daily sessions. Plus, I've started to see less hair shedding in the shower, which is always a major bonus in my book.

What I'd change about the iRestore Elite

My experience with the iRestore Elite has been great so far, but I wouldn't be a true shopping editor if I didn't have a few suggestions for the brand.

The biggest (yet very minor) qualm I have with this hat is that, while the device itself is insanely durable and well-made, both zippers have already come off the case. I now just leave the case unzipped and on my bookshelf—which, again, is not a huge inconvenience, but a small annoyance to be aware of.

Other than that, I'd obviously like this hat to look slightly less ridiculous while I'm wearing it. But since it's only 12 minutes a night in the comfort of my home, I'm not super concerned about the helmet aesthetic.

iRESTORE Elite

$1,899 (was $2,499)
irestore elite

The takeaway

I’ve been testing the iRestore red light hair growth system for six weeks, and I’m already seeing signs of new growth around my hairline and part. The only downside is that red light helmets are notoriously pricey. So, if you’ve been curious about trying it out, I strongly recommend jumping on iRestore’s (very rare) sale.

More On This Topic

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)
Home

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)

Braelyn Wood

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)
Beauty

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)

Hannah Frye

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin
Beauty

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin

Alexandra Engler

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know
Beauty

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You
Beauty

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)
Home

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)

Braelyn Wood

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)
Beauty

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)

Hannah Frye

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin
Beauty

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin

Alexandra Engler

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know
Beauty

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You
Beauty

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)
Home

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)

Braelyn Wood

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)
Beauty

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)

Hannah Frye

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin
Beauty

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin

Alexandra Engler

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know
Beauty

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You
Beauty

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You

Hannah Frye

Are Gel Manicures Bad For You? What The Pros Want You To Know
Beauty

Are Gel Manicures Bad For You? What The Pros Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again
Beauty

Women Over 50 Say This Lightweight Cream Gave Them 'Baby Skin' Again

Carleigh Ferrante

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"
Beauty

Add This One Ingredient To Your Coffee — Some Call It "The Fountain Of Youth"

Hannah Frye

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider
Beauty

Think Collagen Supplements Are All Hype? This Research Will Make You Reconsider

Hannah Frye

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)
Home

Adding This To My Night Routine Completely Transformed My Sleep (No, Not Melatonin)

Braelyn Wood

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated
Beauty

Women Of All Ages Say This Power Pair Makes Crepey Hands Look Young & Rejuvenated

Carleigh Ferrante

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)
Beauty

This Habit Ages Your Lips Even Faster (& You're Probably Doing It)

Hannah Frye

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin
Beauty

Just Started A Fitness Routine? Here's What That Means For Your Skin

Alexandra Engler

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know
Beauty

Are You Hyperfixating On Your Pores? Here's What Derms Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You
Beauty

3 Simple Ways To Ease Wrinkles If Retinol Isn't For You

Hannah Frye

Are Gel Manicures Bad For You? What The Pros Want You To Know
Beauty

Are Gel Manicures Bad For You? What The Pros Want You To Know

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.