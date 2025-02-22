Advertisement
Can Red Light Really Restore Hair Growth? My 6-Week Investigation Testing The iRestore Elite
While hair loss or thinning can feel isolating, it’s more common than you might think. In fact, research indicates that more than 50% of women1 will experience female-pattern hair loss (FPHL) between the ages of 50 and 65 years old.
That’s why I jumped at the chance to test out the iRestore Elite red light hat, AKA the gold standard of at-home red light hair growth products.
Below, find my honest review including what I love about the hat, what I’d change about it, and my early results after about six weeks of testing. And don’t miss your chance to save $600 in the brand’s very rare sale.
But first ... can red light really help with hair growth?
Board-certified plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D. previously recommended low-light laser therapy (LLLT) to mindbodygreen as an impactful treatment for hair loss, noting that LLLT can create changes in your follicle's growth phase, which can help to thicken and grow hair.
Existing research is encouraging, too. One study found that women who used red light therapy at 650 nm every other day for 17 weeks experienced a 51% increase in hair density3—and another clinical trial found that red light therapy yielded increased hair density and thickness4 in both men and women after 24 weeks of treatment.
Certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, William Gaunitz, FWTS, agrees that an LED light cap can help improve hair growth and adds that laser and LED caps have been used for nearly 15 years with positive effects on hair growth.
"With low-intensity LED light therapy on the scalp, you should typically see a result within 90 days of use, and alongside other hair growth products, should generate a peak result after 12 to 18 months," Gaunitz explains, noting that you should look for a device that has a wavelength between 635 nm and 670 nm.
What's great about the iRestore Elite
The technology is top notch
I could tell just by looking at the inside of this helmet that it would be more intense than the other red light hats I’ve tried.
With 500 medical-grade LED lights and lasers and 2,500 mW of power output, this is the most powerful at-home red light hat I’ve come across yet. The advanced VIXO™ Lasers are designed to deeply penetrate and stimulate the follicle for more impressive results over time.
I love that the Elite has extended scalp coverage compared to other red light hats I’ve tested, ensuring that you’re reaching the hairline, temples, and crown of the head all at once.
It's easy to use
I'm not one for instruction manuals, so I appreciate that the iRestore Elite is fairly self-explanatory. You’ll simply plug it in, put the hat on your heat, press the “start” button on the remote control, and go about whatever else you’re doing.
Each session is just 12 minutes, and the remote control will count down throughout so you can see how much time is left.
The hat will beep (very quietly) when your session is complete.
It's comfortable
I didn't expect a hard-top hat to be so comfortable, but this one has comfy cushioning around the edges and sits securely on the head.
It's durable and well-made
While I don't particularly love the look of the hard-top helmet, I do love that this thing is super durable. I can tell it's made with high-quality materials and will stand the test of time—which, of course, is something you'd expect from a hat that regularly costs $2,499.
You'll also get a 3-year warranty and a 12-month satisfaction guarantee.
The results
Experts say it takes at least three to six months to see true results from red light therapy for hair growth, and the best results will come in 12 to 18 months with continued use—so everything for me six weeks in is very preliminary. However, I'm extremely optimistic about the small signs of new growth I'm seeing around my hairline and part.
It only took about four weeks for me to see those baby hairs coming in, and it's keeping me consistent with my daily sessions. Plus, I've started to see less hair shedding in the shower, which is always a major bonus in my book.
What I'd change about the iRestore Elite
My experience with the iRestore Elite has been great so far, but I wouldn't be a true shopping editor if I didn't have a few suggestions for the brand.
The biggest (yet very minor) qualm I have with this hat is that, while the device itself is insanely durable and well-made, both zippers have already come off the case. I now just leave the case unzipped and on my bookshelf—which, again, is not a huge inconvenience, but a small annoyance to be aware of.
Other than that, I'd obviously like this hat to look slightly less ridiculous while I'm wearing it. But since it's only 12 minutes a night in the comfort of my home, I'm not super concerned about the helmet aesthetic.
The takeaway
I’ve been testing the iRestore red light hair growth system for six weeks, and I’m already seeing signs of new growth around my hairline and part. The only downside is that red light helmets are notoriously pricey. So, if you’ve been curious about trying it out, I strongly recommend jumping on iRestore’s (very rare) sale.