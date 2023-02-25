One ER doctor told me my white blood cell numbers were extremely high—at the levels of a blood cancer patient. He instructed me to get retested in a week, to double check if it was accurate.

I kind of brushed it off, and didn’t think much about it. Then when I told my mom what the doctor said, she insisted I get retested right away. I’m so thankful that she did, because when I finally did, the numbers were still extremely high.

The following week, I went to see a hematologist-oncologist at City of Hope. With my mom by my side and my sister on the phone, the doctor diagnosed me with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). As he was telling me this information, I was in complete denial. After all, I thought I was a healthy 20-year-old woman, how could this be possible?

I learned that it was going to be a long, hard road treating CML Leukemia, because it’s a chronic cancer. It was something I would have to deal with for the rest of my life.

My oncologist informed me that there was a treatment called SPRYCEL, which is a type of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) Therapy1 that identifies and attacks specific types of cancer cells while causing less damage to normal cells. I also had to do chemotherapy and immunotherapy alongside this medication.

These treatments are so amazing and lifesaving, but they also come with a lot of side effects. For instance, I started getting a lot of really bad skin rashes—I had angioedema, which basically looks like a really bad allergic reaction, which was a result of my body rejecting the medication. I had to be hospitalized many times as a result, which was really scary. My world was basically turned upside down.