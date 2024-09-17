While most people have one flare in their first year, I had six in five months. And the thing about MS is that when you think you are having a flare, your only option is to go to the emergency room. Each flare is different from the next, presenting itself in different ways based on where the lesion is on your cord. And the only way to confirm you have an active lesion is with an MRI. But once there, you're at the bottom of the totem pole, because a flare isn't life-threatening. At one point, I sat in the ER with my parents for 12 hours with paralysis and pain, waiting to be seen.