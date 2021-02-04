Introducing The New Beauty Rules: Heart-Centered Resolutions For Beautiful Skin

While 2020 knocked us down in some ways, it also gave us the opportunity to reassess the status quo. With health and wellness becoming more widespread than ever, we redefined our thoughts about beauty and self-care — and when we remembered that beauty should not only feel good for us, but the entire planet, The New Beauty Rules were born.

With an emphasis on natural beauty, The New Beauty Rules are simple to learn. They embrace inner beauty and outer radiance in the arms of self-love. The New Beauty Rules are founded in kindness — toward ourselves and Mother Earth. This year, we’re planting seeds of intention for beautiful skin and simply feeling good. But how can we feel good unless our beauty routines also nurture the planet?

Here’s the harsh reality: The beauty industry makes a lot of negative contributions to the environmental crisis. Most of the industry relies on unrecyclable plastic packaging that ends up in a landfill or the ocean, while beauty products contain chemical vapors that pollute both oceans and the ozone. Then there’s the fact that many products contain chemicals that are potentially harmful to humans — the U.S. has only banned or partially restricted 30 dangerous ingredients, while the EU has banned upwards of 1,400. Something to watch out for.

Needless to say, there’s a call to redefine skincare, starting here with inspiring resolutions guided by The New Beauty Rules. We’re following the leadership of brands like Burt’s Bees, with products that are safe for our bodies and friendly to the earth. These skincare resolutions aren’t hardcore, they’re about tapping into your heart. Can’t we all use a bit of that in 2021?