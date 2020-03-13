An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits

When I think about health and well-being, my definition of what it means to be healthy has become broad and expansive. Over the years, it’s evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on my plate.

As a nutritionist and a newly minted physician assistant (!), I spend a lot of time thinking about how food plays a role not just in our health, but in medicine and assisting in the treatment of chronic disease. So it’s impossible to ignore the way in which food gets to the plate—the journey, evolution, and life cycle of a product, truly from farm to table.

One tangible way to help build a future of better, cleaner food is spending my dollars on companies committed to advancing regenerative farming, agricultural practices aimed at restoring and revitalizing the food system from the ground up. It’s why I’m so passionate to be partnering with Applegate. With their clean meat standards, focused on promoting the natural growth of animals and environmentally responsible practices, leading the industry, I do consider myself an Applegatarian (and if you know me, I typically don’t subscribe to food labels!). In other words? I’m someone who consciously chooses clean, craveable meat for ethical*, environmentally responsible**, and delicious reasons.

They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but I’d like to rephrase it to, “Being an Applegatarian makes this nutritionist say hooray!” It’s been a slow and steady process on how I can do my part to be both nutritionally and environmentally conscious holistically in my life, but one that I’m proud of seeing the progress.

Here are some doable ways that I’ve been more mindful about practicing for sustainable living and nutrition: