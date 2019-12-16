The Inspiration-Sparking Rituals Of A Woodworking Artist After A Day In Her Shop
"Busy" feels like a massive understatement when describing Oakland-based woodworker Aleksandra Zee’s life right now: She creates incredible wood furniture, installations, and sculptures (yes, wood sculptures!); she manages her self-owned business; and she just launched her first book. With a nonstop schedule like that, sleepless nights and a lack of inspiration are inevitable, but Aleksandra has developed an evening practice that fosters peace and restoration. In this episode of Lights Out, Aleksandra walks us through her soothing, serenity-driven evening routine.