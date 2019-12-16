mindbodygreen

Dismiss
C by GE
PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

The Inspiration-Sparking Rituals Of A Woodworking Artist After A Day In Her Shop

mbg Contributor By Jenny Essig
mbg Contributor
Jenny Essig is a freelance video producer, content creator, and 200-hr registered yoga instructor. She is a graduate of The College of William and Mary with a B.A. in Comparative Communications. Jenny has produced television series and branded content for a variety of clients, including Netflix, Viceland, Animal Planet, and Cadillac.
December 16, 2019

"Busy" feels like a massive understatement when describing Oakland-based woodworker Aleksandra Zee’s life right now: She creates incredible wood furniture, installations, and sculptures (yes, wood sculptures!); she manages her self-owned business; and she just launched her first book. With a nonstop schedule like that, sleepless nights and a lack of inspiration are inevitable, but Aleksandra has developed an evening practice that fosters peace and restoration. In this episode of Lights Out, Aleksandra walks us through her soothing, serenity-driven evening routine.

Jenny Essig
Jenny Essig mbg Contributor
Jenny Essig is a freelance video producer, content creator, and 200-hr registered yoga instructor. She is a graduate of The College of William and Mary with a B.A. in Comparative...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/inspiration-rituals-from-aleksandra-zee-in-lights-out

Your article and new folder have been saved!