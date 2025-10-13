Inside Tia Health: The Women’s Clinic Redefining Modern Care
A recent survey asked 900 women aged 24-35 about their experiences navigating the health care system, and the results were bleak. More than 9 out of 10 reported feeling “dismissed” when seeking medical care. More than 40% saw multiple providers before getting a diagnosis, and nearly just as many were prescribed medications without feeling their symptoms were thoroughly investigated.
It’s clear: The majority of women have been failed by their health care options of the past.
For many women, this is simply their lived experience. Appointments that leave you feeling underserved and unheard. Symptoms that don’t receive an accurate diagnosis for far too long. Bouncing from doctor to doctor without feeling like you’ve made any progress.
Now, there’s a modern option designed to address these challenges: Tia Health.
What is Tia Health & what makes it unique
Tia is a women’s health clinic that offers comprehensive, whole-body medical support that blends together integrative practices, lifestyle consultations, and research-based treatments—both virtually and in-office.
The throughline is that it all centers around women and reimagines what women’s health care can look like.
Why it stands out:
- Care for women by women
- Accepts most PPO insurance plans
- No waitlist or membership fee for appointments
- 10 clinics across the country & virtual appointments in select states
- Modern design & calming aesthetic
- Multidisciplinary team
- Membership option with added between-visit support & convenience benefits
Modern membership structure
Book appointments with Tia Essential without incurring a membership fee, but still enjoy the clinic’s signature reliable, quality care. Or join as a member for priority access to appointments (including evenings and weekends), select medication refills without a visit, enhanced between-visit support, and more. No matter how you use Tia, the high-quality care remains the same.
The streamlined, transparent membership structure means you know what you’re getting and the cost associated with it.
In addition, Tia accepts most PPO insurance plans, and will always confirm your in-network status before going forward.
Cool, calming clinics from coast to coast
Doctor’s office jitters are real: Over half of Americans report feeling anxious about appointments. With offices designed to help patients feel calm and empowered, Tia helps ease some of the dread associated with appointments.
See for yourself at one of their 10 clinics located across New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Scottsdale—and for residents of Arizona, California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, you can seek help virtually.
Top team to meet all your needs
The clinic can act as both a primary care home and a specialty care hub, so you can book an annual exam or get help for a specific concern.
Tia's team of multidisciplinary staff (physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and acupuncturists) work together in one place to deliver care
In addition, Tia can refer you out to trusted specialists so you can continue receiving the care you need.
Tia Health’s services for full body care
No matter what stage of life you’re in or what your well-being priorities are, Tia has tailored options to address the full scope of your mental and physical health.
- General & preventative care: Get blood work done, find help for acute illnesses (like sinus infections or the common cold), and check off the flu shot from your seasonal to-do list. Tia makes it easy to keep your well-being top of mind. Learn more here.
- Reproductive health: From your annual Pap smear and STI tests to fertility support and menopause care, Tia has whole-body support every stage of a woman’s life. Learn more here.
- Mental health: Offering mental health assessments and integrative mental wellness approaches (like acupuncture), Tia can help you lay a strong foundation for your mental well-being. And for those interested in therapy, they can even refer you out to Talkspace for licensed practitioners. Learn more here.
- Skin & body care: Get a skin care consultation and find out if any of their aesthetic treatments and services are right for you—including injectables, microneedling, chemical peels, and prescriptions for acne. Learn more here.
- Longevity services: Compared to other longevity services on the market, Tia has comprehensive labs tailored specifically for women's health—not just an exhaustive list of labs that may or may not be relevant for long-term health. These address key areas of women’s long-term health, like the heart (heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women) and the brain (1 in 5 women are at risk for Alzheimer's disease). Learn more here.
Health evolves across life’s many stages—and one clinic should be able to meet those shifting needs.
Why women are turning to Tia Health (& we support it!)
The numbers don’t lie: women are craving a different kind of health care—one that feels more personal, more comprehensive, and more empowering. As a first-of-its-kind women’s health clinic, it’s no wonder Tia is resonating with so many women it’s served. It creates one integrated space where your physical, emotional, and long-term health needs are addressed together.
Whether you’re in your 20s scheduling routine exams, planning a family in your 30s, navigating menopause in your 40s and 50s, or prioritizing longevity at any age, Tia is built to meet you where you are—and where you’re headed.
At mindbodygreen, we’ve long advocated for health care that sees women as whole people, not a collection of symptoms. Tia’s model aligns with that vision—offering women the tools, providers, and support they need to truly take charge of their health journeys. It’s modern care for every stage of life, grounded in science yet attuned to the realities of women’s lived experiences.