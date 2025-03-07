Skip to Content
Healthy Weight

Build Strength & Resilience With This 7-Day Full-Body Challenge

March 07, 2025
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
March 07, 2025

What you do each day adds up. Small, consistent efforts lead to big results over time—especially when it comes to fitness. This seven-day challenge is designed to help you build strength, improve endurance, and push past your limits in a sustainable way. Each day, you'll focus on a key movement pattern, dialing in form and control.

By the end of the week, you'll put it all together in a 10-minute AMRAP (As Many Reps As Possible) challenge, testing your progress and pushing your body to its limits. The goal? Not perfection but progress. In a few weeks, try the AMRAP again, and see how much you've improved.

A few tips to maximize your results: Focus on form first—quality over quantity is key to building strength safely. Keep track of your reps so you have a benchmark to beat next time.

And most importantly, listen to your body. Recovery, like on Day 4, is just as crucial as the workouts themselves. Rest days allow muscles to repair and grow stronger, so don't skip them! Ready to get stronger, one rep at a time? Let's do this!

