Advertisement
Build Strength & Resilience With This 7-Day Full-Body Challenge
What you do each day adds up. Small, consistent efforts lead to big results over time—especially when it comes to fitness. This seven-day challenge is designed to help you build strength, improve endurance, and push past your limits in a sustainable way. Each day, you'll focus on a key movement pattern, dialing in form and control.
By the end of the week, you'll put it all together in a 10-minute AMRAP (As Many Reps As Possible) challenge, testing your progress and pushing your body to its limits. The goal? Not perfection but progress. In a few weeks, try the AMRAP again, and see how much you've improved.
A few tips to maximize your results: Focus on form first—quality over quantity is key to building strength safely. Keep track of your reps so you have a benchmark to beat next time.
And most importantly, listen to your body. Recovery, like on Day 4, is just as crucial as the workouts themselves. Rest days allow muscles to repair and grow stronger, so don't skip them! Ready to get stronger, one rep at a time? Let's do this!