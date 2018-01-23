This One-Day Plan Will Help You Feel Great About What You're Eating

How’s your 2018 going so far? If you’ve let some of your New Year’s intentions slide, that’s totally normal—it turns out 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February. It could be that the goal isn’t specific enough, is overly ambitious, or simply doesn’t fit in with your lifestyle. Whatever the reason, even the highest achievers among us can start to fizzle out right about now. The good news is, it’s not too late to turn your progress around!

In the leadup to National Green Juice Day on January 26, mbg and Evolution Fresh will be offering small, actionable challenges to help you keep your clean eating intentions in check using—you guessed it—greens!

On the first day of the #GotMyGreens challenge, we shared how to bring more plants, specifically greens, into your life, and now we’re talking about something you should take out of your diet to help them work their magic. Yep, we’re reducing refined sugar. But don’t panic, we've got your back.