3 Amazing Things That Prove Retail Is Getting More and More Inclusive

We’ve seen brands take some big steps for inclusive design over the past couple years, and by the looks of it, we’re heading in the right direction. Target has been leading the retail pack with major in-house initiatives of their own, taking note of consumers’ unmet needs and creating new brands and collections that are truly designed for all.

And the shoppers have spoken (OK, fine, Tweeted and Instagrammed) their gratitude: Here’s a look at three amazing brands that are getting it right.