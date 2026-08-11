As it turned out, I became the first test subject. I had developed several brand new gnarly blisters while trying to break in some summer sandals. It was one of the first truly hot days in New York, and we had a full day of activities planned. I knew better than to do a shoe test run on such a day, but alas there I was—feet covered in blisters by midafternoon. By the time we made it to the park, and I was finally able to survey the damage, there were sores on my toes, the balls of my feet, and my heels.