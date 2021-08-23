I’m A Regulatory Legal Expert & This How You Can Be A Conscious Beauty Shopper 

Listen, there are a lot of things to get involved in politically right now—racial justice, environmental advocacy, health care—so we understand that you may not want to add another ticket item to contact your reps about. (There’s only so many hours in a day and energy to be spared!) But if you feel inclined and empowered to reach out to your representatives, there are bills and legislative items at both the federal and state level.

At the federal level, Benesh explains, there’s the Senate's Personal Care Product Safety Act and the House’s FDA Cosmetic Safety and Modernization Act. Both are reasonably popular across the aisle, and even brands and celebrities have testified before congress about their support. (On that note, even big conglomerates like Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and L’Oreal USA have backed these.) Currently COVID-19 has become top priority for the FDA (a good and necessary thing!), so these haven't been getting as much attention. However, in the meantime, you can contact your representatives to tell them you support both of these initiatives. “These don’t get as much attention or publicity as other legislative agendas, so even one or two voices of support mean a lot for these representatives,” says Benesh.

At the state level, California and Maryland are certainly leading the pack. (Most notably California's Prop 65 which is the strictest domestic regulatory standards available at the moment.) No matter where you live, we encourage you to check to see if your state has legislation in consideration—and if so, voice your support. It can go a long way, not just for your home state, but for others as well. “The states are doing much of the work on this front,” she says. “In fact, you’re seeing a lot of brands reformulating their products to meet California’s standards because they don’t want the hassle of producing two different products.”