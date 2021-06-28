I'm A Psychiatrist & Dermatologist, This Is How I Care For My Skin

Your brain and your skin are connected; this we know to be true. If you're not taking care of your mental health, your skin will suffer the consequences (as will many other parts of your body, we might add). Perhaps one of the most notable and insidious aspects of this conversation? Stress.

Yes, stress does a number on the skin—resulting in acne, inflammation, dryness, sensitivities, sallowness, loss of vibrancy, oh how the list goes on. And if you want to better understand this connection—as well as how you can care for your skin holistically—who better to talk to than someone who is an expert in both mental health and skin care? In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I spoke with Amy Wechsler, M.D., one of the small handful of medical professionals in the country who are double board-certified in both dermatology and psychiatry.

In the episode, we spoke all about the brain-skin connection, as well as what she does to care for her own. Here, her go-to approach to mental and skin health: