Beauty

The New Ilia Base Face Milk Is My Favorite Dew-Booster

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 28, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Hannah Frye x mbg creative
Image by Hannah Frye x mbg creative
December 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As a beauty editor, part of my job is de-influencing. This means sending out a PSA when a product or treatment is not worth the price, be it due to cost, efficacy, or plain necessity. In the heavily saturated skin care market, I find myself doing this often. One product category I frequently label "skip-worthy" is watery essences, sometimes called toners. 

It's not that these products don't add to a routine, but many of them just don't do enough to earn a spot next to serums, moisturizers, and sunscreen (and countless dermatologists have told me so). Given my high standards for the essence category, you can trust me when I say the Ilia Base Face Milk creamy essence is completely worth the buy, and it's truly changed my skin for the better.

I've had my hands on Ilia's Essence—which just launched today—for about a month, and I can't believe the difference it's made. My complexion is way more plump, dewy, and even-toned after just 30 days. Now, I can't imagine my routine without it.

Ilia

The Base Face Milk

$58
Ilia The Base Face Milk

Why I'm obsessed with it

After just a few days of using this essence, I began to cut products from my routine. I typically use a hydrating serum and a soothing serum in the morning, but this one leaves my skin even-toned and dewier than both products combined. 

Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

As you can tell by the images, my skin is deeply hydrated—not just momentarily shiny from fresh moisturizer. Whether I wear makeup or not, you can tell my skin is as dewy as ever; it practically looks identical to my skin in humid tropical environments. The plot twist: It's January in New York City—aka, peak dry skin season. 

The bottle housing this magic milk is another reason to love it. On my counter, it looks clean and luxurious. The essence travels well thanks to the secure screw-on cap, and the packaging is recyclable. I know packaging isn't a factor for everyone, but if it is for you, this bottle won't disappoint. 

I also use this essence as an emergency calming serum. For example, I recently tested an exfoliant pad that was a tad strong for my skin, and it caused slight irritation. I immediately reached for the Base Face Milk and applied it, watching the redness subside along with the tingling sensation. For this reason, I'd consider it a sensitive-skin hero. 

Another editor's note

"It is *very* rare that my skin looks this plump and dewy in the dead of winter, and I 100% have ILIA to thank. If you have yet to incorporate a milky toner to prep your skin pre-serum, please do yourself a favor and snag this baby. It instantly soothes my redness-prone complexion after cleansing, and my skin feels significantly more hydrated since adding it to my routine. Totally worth the buy, IMO." —Jamie Schneider, mbg's former senior beauty & lifestyle editor

What's inside

The ingredient list for this essence looks more like a moisturizer or luxury hydration serum than an essence. A few standouts include: 

  • Barrier renewal complex: Utilizing the power of lipids, sterols, and fatty acids, this unique complex brings plenty of long-lasting moisture to the skin.
  • Hyaluronic acid: Call upon HA if your complexion needs some plumping. 
  • Microalgae extract: Think of microalgae as a supplement for your skin, rich with nutrients and antioxidants. 
  • Prickly pear flower extract: A superstar for aging skin, prickly pear extract contains antioxidants and has antibacterial properties, helping to ease and prevent dark spots.

You won't see ingredients like fragrance or coconut oil on the list either, making it especially beneficial for sensitive and acne-prone skin types. Many milky essences on the market contain pore-cloggers, so this is a standout perk. 

How to use it

Shake the bottle before using, put a few drops into your palm, touch your palms together, and press the essence into your face and neck. If you have dry skin, use this product as an essence right after cleansing. Follow up with other serums (optional), then moisturizer, and in the morning, SPF. Those with oily skin can use this as a lightweight moisturizer. 
Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Image by Hannah Frye | Assistant Beauty & Health Editor

So, with all of this in mind, we're left with this: The formula is functional and extensive for hydration and soothing. The product helped me cut out other serums (which, by the way, were each more expensive than one bottle of this). The formula comes in a high-quality bottle. The results are undeniably dewy, plump, and soothed skin. 

Alas, my final statement: Most water essences aren't worth the price or extra step in your routine, but this one most definitely is, and I plan on using it until the last drop (and re-upping when I get there). 

Ilia

The Base Face Milk

$58
Ilia The Base Face Milk

The takeaway

The Ilia Base Face Milk essence is one of the only essences I've tried that I truly loved and recommend purchasing—largely because it's more than just a watery liquid, as it's rich in nutrients and keeps skin hydrated.

You can use it as an extra boost under other products or as a lightweight moisturizer, making it versatile for skin types and seasonal shifts. Personally, I can't wait to keep this in my rotation.

